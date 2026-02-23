2026 polls a direct fight between me and Stalin, asserts TVK leader Vijay

Vellore (Tamil Nadu), Feb 23 (IANS) Declaring that the upcoming Assembly election would be a "direct fight between Vijay and (M.K.) Stalin", Vijay on Monday intensified his attack on Chief Minister Stalin, asserting that the battle in Tamil Nadu was not about Delhi politics but about corruption and governance within the state.

Addressing party cadres and mid-level leaders at a closed-door meeting in Kollamangalam in Vellore district, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader said: "To put it clearly, this election is a war between Vijay and Stalin. It is a war between the people of Tamil Nadu and corruption, between the people and bribery, between the people and the DMK government."

"Our vote is our right. No one can buy us. Our vote is for the whistle symbol. We will not withdraw our word, and we will not be deceived again."

Using a parable to drive home his message, Vijay compared Tamil Nadu’s political landscape to a wild Jallikattu bull standing in the middle of a busy field, untamed and intimidating.

While experienced handlers hesitated, a young boy approached calmly with fodder in his pocket and subdued the animal by understanding its hunger.

"In that story, the bull represents the political situation of Tamil Nadu. The boy is not just me — it is all of us. When people are hungry for change, they need solutions, not fear," he said.

Vijay accused the ruling DMK of failing to deliver on promises, including shifting electricity billing to a monthly cycle.

"People were promised monthly bills. Has it happened? Paying once every two months is a burden. Can this be called modern corruption?" he asked.

He also highlighted concerns about law and order, women’s safety, inadequate bus services in hill villages, and the lack of medical facilities, forcing some women to consider home deliveries.

"In our government, the safety of girls and boys will come first. Government schools will match private standards. We will ensure clean toilets for girls, create a drug-free Tamil Nadu, and establish a welfare board for unorganised workers," he promised.

Criticising what he described as opportunistic alliances, Vijay said: "You cannot win with looted money or unstable coalitions. This is a whistle-stop election. Stay confident — victory is certain".

He further challenged political leaders to disclose their assets before and after entering politics, and questioned Stalin over past remarks that described him as a "friend".

"If I am your friend, why mention my name in controversies?" he asked.

Asserting that the election would be historic, Vijay said it would be unlike any other in the past five decades. "Everyone is opposing me because I oppose corruption. But this time, every polling booth must become a victory booth," he declared, urging cadres to mobilise voters in support of the party’s whistle symbol.

The meeting was restricted to 4,900 participants who had QR-coded entry passes.

Citing safety concerns, TVK General Secretary N. Anand had requested that pregnant women, children, school students, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities avoid attending.

A temporary roof structure was erected at the venue following a recent incident in Salem, where a participant reportedly collapsed during a public event.

