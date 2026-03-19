2016-batch IAS officer Ravi Mittal appointed to the PMO ​

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Senior IAS officer Ravi Mittal (2016 Chhattisgarh cadre) has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, an official statement said on Thursday.​

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“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Ravi Mittal, IAS (CG:2016) presently in the cadre as Deputy Secretary, Prime Minister's Office, for a tenure of four years from the date of assumption of charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” said an office memorandum issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.​

The 32-year-old bureaucrat is known for his administrative and digital interventions. Till recently, Mittal was serving as Commissioner of Public Relations and Joint Secretary in the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's Secretariat.​

He became one of the first high-profile new members of the PMO to shift from South Block to Seva Teerth last month.​

In the past, he served as the District Collector of Jashpur, the CEO of the Zilla Panchayat (Raigarh), and the Commissioner of Samvad.​

He holds an MBBS degree from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi, and an M.A. in Public Management from Jawaharlal Nehru University, according to his official biodata.​

Mittal, born on June 13, 1993, is recognised for implementing technology-based interventions in rural areas, particularly in tribal districts like Jashpur, focusing on agricultural processing, skill development, and rural industrial parks.​

In 2022-2023, he is attending a training programme on “Exploring Blue-Green Infrastructure for Climate Action in Indian Cities” at the Bangalore-based Indian Institute of Human Settlements.​

During his early days in the bureaucracy, he served in the Land Revenue Department, Rajnandgaon, in 2017, honing his skills in district administration and revenue management.​

In 2018, Mittal briefly served as Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change in Delhi.​

After a three-month stint in Delhi, Mittal returned to Chhattisgarh and served as SDO in the land revenue and disaster management Department, Jashpur.​

--IANS

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