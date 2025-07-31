2008 Malegaon blast case verdict: Rtd Major hopes for justice after years of 'pain and humiliation'

Pune, July 31 (IANS) As the long-awaited verdict in the 2008 Malegaon blast case draws near, retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay, one of the seven accused, on Thursday, expressed unwavering faith in the judiciary, hoping for an honourable acquittal.

Speaking to IANS ahead of the judgment, Upadhyay recounted the harrowing journey that he and his family have endured over the past 17 years.

“We are sure that we will be acquitted, and honourably acquitted. I have full belief in the judiciary,” Upadhyay told IANS.

The Malegaon blast, which took place on September 29, 2008, claimed six lives and left over 100 injured when a bomb attached to a motorcycle exploded near a mosque in the communally sensitive town of Malegaon, around 200 km from Mumbai. In the aftermath, seven individuals, including BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, were arrested under various charges, including terrorism-related offences.

For Upadhyay, the journey since then has been both physically and emotionally devastating.

“Financially, we were ruined. Socially, we were boycotted. Our landlord threw out our belongings, and no one was willing to rent us a home. Friends helped, but our belongings were scattered. I spent nine years in jail. My family suffered immensely. I also suffered, but even in jail, I ensured that justice was sought – seven jailers, two inspectors, and two constables were suspended during my time there,” he said.

While no direct threats were made to his family, the psychological impact was severe.

“The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officers used to visit our children’s colleges and workplaces, labelling them as ‘children of terrorists’. They even threatened that our daughters would be raped in front of us. The pressure was unimaginable,” he told IANS.

Upadhyay further expressed particular resentment towards those whom he believes conspired to frame them.

“It is very unfortunate to be labelled a terrorist overnight. I feel nothing but pity and anger towards the police officers and bureaucrats who hatched this conspiracy. We are patriots, yet we were branded as enemies of the nation,” he said.

Responding to allegations that he had read the 'Quran' as part of a supposed religious radicalisation narrative, Upadhyay was emphatic: “I have a copy of the Quran dated August 12, 2002 -- six years before the blast. I studied all major religions to understand unity, harmony, and coexistence. The ATS officers ignored all these facts and still falsely implicated me.”

Upadhyay went on to reflect on what he describes as ‘divine justice’ over the years.

“There is a delay in God's house, but never injustice. Those who wronged us faced their downfall. Hemant Karkare, the ATS chief who led the probe, was killed by Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab. Paramveer Singh, who humiliated me, was disgraced after becoming the Mumbai Police commissioner. A DCP had his leg broken, and an SHO was caught taking a bribe of Rs 6,000. We see this as divine retribution,” he said.

He firmly believes that the truth will prevail.

“The trial is over, and the verdict is awaited. We have confidence that it will be in our favour. The entire case is fabricated. At least 30 witnesses turned hostile. None of the prosecution’s claims were held up in court. No solid evidence has been presented against us. We did not plant a bomb, supply anything to anyone, nor were we present at the scene. We are innocent,” he said.

Upadhyay also raised concerns about the handling of the investigation.

“The NIA took four to five years to submit a supplementary charge sheet. In that, they cleared Pragya Thakur and others. The NIA itself raised doubts about the ATS probe. They even accepted that RDX was planted in the house of Sudhakar Chaturvedi. So where is the evidence against us?” he added.

He further said that MCOCA charges were removed, and UAPA will soon be quashed.

“MCOCA was removed after nine years of legal battle, and UAPA will soon be quashed. We are patriots who believe in our religion but also in treating everyone with respect. I believe we will be proven innocent,” he asserted.

Despite the long delays and trials, Upadhyay maintains faith in the judicial system.

“The judiciary moves slowly, but justice is ultimately served. I have complete trust that we will be acquitted,” he concluded.

The special NIA court in Mumbai is expected to pronounce its verdict later today, nearly 17 years after the Malegaon blast shook the nation and altered the lives of the accused. The trial began in earnest in 2018 and concluded on April 19, 2025. The final judgment was reserved following arguments from both sides.

Among those facing trial are BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit, Major (Retd) Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, and Sameer Kulkarni. All seven were charged in connection with the blast that targeted a mosque during the holy month of Ramzan, sending shockwaves across the country.

