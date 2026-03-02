1xBet betting case: ED attaches fresh assets valued at Rs 18 crore

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) In fresh action against illegal online betting platform 1xBet, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached the movable and immovable assets valued at Rs 18.10 crore, an official said on Monday.

With the latest seizure of accused's properties, the total value of assets attached in the case now stands at Rs 37.23 crore, the ED official said in a statement.

In December, the ED attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs 7.93 crore belonging to cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa, actor Sonu Sood and others as part of action against 1xBet, an official added.

Earlier on October 6, the ED had attached assets amounting to Rs 11.14 crore of cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina.

The official statement said the latest attachment action by the ED's Headquarters Unit in New Delhi against 1xBet was taken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Investigation conducted by the federal agency revealed that 1xBet was operating in India without authorisation and promoting illegal online betting and gambling activities through multiple mirror websites, it added.

The platform adopted a concealed mechanism for collection of funds through dynamically generated UPI IDs linked to mule bank accounts, thereby disguising the actual beneficiaries and by layering the proceeds of crime, the ED said.

"Investigation revealed that Parthtech Developers LLP, which operates high-traffic cricket platforms CREX and OneCricket, entered into structured advertisement agreements with Wise Media AG, Switzerland, for promotion of illegal betting platforms, including 1xbet," the central probe agency added.

"Statements recorded under Section 50 of PMLA established that advertisements of 1xBet were directly booked, geo-targeted, and executed on the CREX platform through Parthtech Developers LLP in-house advertisement server "Parth Adex"," it said.

The ED has now advised the public to remain vigilant against illegal online betting and gambling platforms operating in India, including 1xBet, which has been found to be operating without authorisation and in violation of Indian laws.

"Members of the public are strongly advised not to engage with unauthorised online betting or gambling platforms; not to transfer funds to suspicious UPI IDs or unknown payment links associated with betting apps/websites and not to share personal or banking details on such platforms," the ED advisory said.

"Any information regarding illegal betting operations, promotional networks, payment channels, or associated entities may be reported to the ED or nearest law enforcement agency," it added.

--IANS

rch/khz