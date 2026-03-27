1,955 candidates in fray for Assembly polls, by-elections on April 9: ECI

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) A total of 1,955 candidates are in the fray for the Assembly elections in two states and a Union Territory, along with by-elections in four states, scheduled to be held on April 9, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Friday.

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The poll panel said 250 candidates withdrew their nominations.

Among the states going to the polls, Assam, which has 126 Assembly seats, has 722 candidates in the fray. Kerala, with 140 seats, has 890 candidates, while the Union Territory of Puducherry, which has 30 seats, has 294 candidates contesting the elections.

As far as by-elections are concerned, three candidates are in the fray for one seat in Goa. Karnataka’s two seats have 34 candidates, while six candidates each are contesting the bye-elections for one seat in Nagaland and one seat in Tripura.

The ECI shared the data for the Assembly elections and bye-elections to be held on April 9.

The Commission had announced the schedule for the elections to the LAssemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, along with bye-elections in six states, on March 15.

The last date for filing nominations for Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, as well as for bye-elections in four states going to the polls on April 9, was March 23, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations was March 26, till 3 p.m.

The Returning Officers (ROs) will publish the list of contesting candidates in the Official Gazette in accordance with the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, the ECI said.

The ROs will also place all election papers and proceedings related to nominations, scrutiny and withdrawal of candidatures in each constituency in a sealed packet or envelope under their custody.

Meanwhile, in line with the ECI’s initiative to enhance voter convenience, the EVM ballot papers will carry coloured photographs of candidates, along with their serial number, name and symbol in large font, to facilitate easy identification by voters.

--IANS

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