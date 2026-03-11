18 gamblers held from farmhouse owned by IAS officer in Indore’s Mhow

Indore, March 11 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a major gambling operation in a farmhouse located under Manpur police station in Mhow of Indore district by arresting nearly 18 persons and seizing a huge amount of cash.

Read More

Police said that a tip-off was received that large-scale gambling was taking place at the Kothi Niwas farmhouse located in Ambalipura village in Mhow town. Following this, a raid was conducted during the wee hours on Wednesday.

Confirming the report, Manpur SHO Lokendra Hiror told IANS that at least 18 gamblers were arrested red-handed, while some of them managed to escape, taking advantage of the darkness. During the operation, police also seized the cash amount of more than Rs 1.36 lakh from the spot, along with playing cards and several mobile phones.

Notably, the farmhouse is owned by a senior IAS officer, Vandana Vaidya, who is currently serving as Managing Director (MD) of the Finance Development Corporation of the state government in Indore district.

Lokendra Hiror further said that when the police team arrived at the farmhouse, the main gate was locked from the outside, but voices could be heard from inside. Police then entered from the back of the farmhouse.

“The area was cordoned off, and 18 accused persons were apprehended from the spot. However, some managed to escape by taking advantage of the darkness. A large amount of cash and other items were recovered from the arrested accused. Search for absconding persons is underway,” Hiror added.

Police said that preliminary investigation revealed that the owner of the farmhouse, IAS officer Vandana Vaidya, has appointed a caretaker, Arun, a local resident. Police said that a search to nab the caretaker has also been initiated.

IANS also tried to contact Vandna Vaidya on the phone; however, no response was received from her side till the news was published.

--IANS

pd/uk