1.72 crore people in Bengal elevated from BPL since 2011: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Dec 2 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Tuesday that a total of 1.72 crore people in the state have been elevated from the below poverty level (BPL) mark since 2011, which marked the beginning of the Trinamool Congress government in the state ending the 34-year Left Front rule.

Speaking at a programme where the Chief Minister released a progress report on the achievements of the West Bengal government led by her since 2011, Mamata Banerjee claimed that much of this success could be attributed to massive employment generation in the state during the period under review.

"From 2011 to date, we have been able to elevate 1.72 crore of people in the state out of the BPL level. Since 2011, there has been a new employment generation of two crore. The unemployment level has been brought down by 40 per cent. We have created six new economic corridors with the potential of attracting new investments to the tune of Rs 2,00,000 crore," the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, she also claimed that the maximum employment generation in the state during the period under review has been in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector at 1.30 crore.

"We have launched 12 lakh self-help groups. Tax collection has increased 5.31 times from what it was in 2011. There has been 9.16 times improvement in the agricultural sector. West Bengal is now a model for the entire country," CM Banerjee said.

According to the Chief Minister, since the beginning, West Bengal had been the topper in implementation of the 100-day scheme under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

"After the Union government stopped releasing funds under the 100-day job scheme, we introduced our own scheme on these lines, christened 'Karmashree'. Under this project, jobs have been provided for 70 days a year," she said.

She also added that the West Bengal government had also provided financial assistance to 1.31 migrant workers who have returned to West Bengal from other states.

Speaking on the occasion, she once again launched a scathing attack against the Union government for not releasing Central funds under various centrally sponsored schemes.

She also highlighted the success of the West Bengal government in the tourism sector.

"West Bengal is now second among all Indian states in attracting foreign tourists," CM Banerjee said.

--IANS

src/khz