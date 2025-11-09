168 Arogya Mandirs functional, 187 more to start by Dec: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday that 168 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are currently operational across Delhi, while 187 additional centres are proposed to be inaugurated by December.

Slamming the previous AAP government for running health centres, CM Gupta said that the Delhi government will no longer operate its health centres from rented premises, as adequate government-owned spaces are available for the Arogya Mandirs.

The Chief Minister said that the Delhi government is making consistent and concrete efforts to provide quality healthcare to its citizens.

“The aim is to ensure that residents receive adequate medical facilities close to their homes, reducing the need for repeated hospital visits,” she said.

The Chief Minister said that these Arogya Mandirs are being established under the Ayushman Bharat programme, through which sub-health centres, primary health centres, and urban primary health centres are being upgraded into comprehensive primary health facilities.

She said the purpose of these centres is not only to treat common ailments and ensure necessary referrals but also to deliver standardised, respectful, and high-quality healthcare tailored to local community needs.

The Chief Minister explained that the earlier “Mohalla Clinics” offered limited healthcare services, as deteriorating infrastructure restricted the expansion of medical facilities.

“In contrast, the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are equipped with advanced infrastructure and modern facilities to provide wider and more effective health services,” she said.

She said these centres offer OPD services, diagnostic tests through external laboratories, free medicines, maternal and antenatal care, neonatal and child health services, adolescent healthcare, family planning, contraceptive and reproductive health services, management of communicable diseases, screening and control of non-communicable diseases, eye and ENT (ear, nose, and throat) care, basic dental services, elderly care, mental health screening and treatment, and emergency medical assistance.

According to the Chief Minister, this new framework marks a major step towards integrated and inclusive primary healthcare.

The Chief Minister stated that the Delhi government has implemented Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) in Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to ensure uniform infrastructure, human resources, medicines, diagnostic facilities, equipment, and governance systems. These standards guarantee that all citizens receive equitable and continuous healthcare services.

She said that before operationalising new centres, the government ensured continuity of healthcare services in areas where Mohalla Clinics previously operated.

Residents in these areas are now receiving uninterrupted medical services from their nearest Ayushman Arogya Mandir or other government health facilities, she said.

--IANS

rch/uk