16 candidates from J&K clear UPSC exam 2025

Srinagar, March 6 (IANS) Bringing laurels to Jammu and Kashmir, 16 candidates from the Union Territory, made it to the final select list of the all India Civil Services Examination 2025 on Friday.

Jubilation broke out in the homes and neighbourhood of these 16 candidates, who made it to the coveted selection list.

Of the selected candidates from Jammu and Kashmir, Suvan Sharma secured 148th rank, Towseef Ahmad Ganie secured 254th rank, Ritika 456th rank, Sooyash Shivam 572th rank, Muneeb Parrah at 581th rank, Ghulam Din at 683th rank, Dwarka Gaadhi at 721th rank, Akash at 747th rank, Koh-E-Safa at 763rd rank, Yasaar at 811th rank, Abhishek at 820th rank, Pankaj at 856th rank, Mohd Ajaz at 869th rank, Azhar at 886th rank, Sarfraz at 936th rank and Irfan Ahmad Lone (differently-abled candidate) at 957th rank.

It is for the first time that 16 candidates from Jammu and Kashmir made it to the final selection list of the nationwide competitive exam.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which recommended 958 candidates for appointment to various services, including the IAS, IFS and IPS.

The UPSC results were announced after the written examination held in August 2025 and personality test interviews conducted between December 2025 and February 2026.

The commission said a total of 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment across different services.

The recommended candidates include those selected for the IAS, IFS, IPS and several central services under Group-A and Group-B.

In a proud moment for Rajasthan, Kota's Anuj Agnihotri, a doctor by profession, has secured the top rank in the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 conducted by the UPSC, achieving the feat in his third attempt.

Official data shows that the selection includes candidates from multiple categories.

Among them are 317 from the general category, 104 from economically weaker sections, 306 from other backward classes, 158 from scheduled castes and 73 from scheduled tribes.

The commission has also maintained a consolidated reserve list of 258 candidates in accordance with the rules governing the examination.

The number of vacancies reported by the state government for the examination cycle stands at 1,087 across various services.

These include 180 vacancies in the IAS, 55 in the IFS, 150 in the IPS, 507 in Central Services Group-A and 195 in Group-B services.

Officials said the claims of recommended candidates with regard to reservation categories will be subject to verification by the concerned authorities.

The commission also noted that the candidature of 348 recommended candidates has been kept provisional while the results of two candidates have been withheld.

The Civil Services Examination conducted by the UPSC is one of the country's most competitive examinations and serves as the primary gateway for recruitment into India's top administrative and diplomatic services.

--IANS

sq/khz