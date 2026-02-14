15 families ostracised for questioning community association accounts in Karnataka

Yadgir, Feb 14 (IANS) Despite the Karnataka Congress-led government enacting a law to contain the menace of social boycott, the continued practice of social boycott has come to light from Shahapur town of Yadgir district in Karnataka on Saturday.

The families claim that despite lodging complaints with the police and concerned authorities, no action has been taken against those responsible.

The shocking incident of more than 15 families in Shahapur town of Yadgir district allegedly being ostracised by members of their own community for the past eight years has been reported.

The boycotted families said an unwritten rule has been enforced barring others from giving or accepting marriage alliances with them.

Gangu Bai Paanibaate, one of the members of boycotted family stated, "We are also being denied participation in community events such as Jihveshwara, Hanuman and Krishna Jayanti celebrations. The social boycott has severely affected our livelihood, relationships and basic social rights. We urge the district administration and concerned departments to intervene immediately."

The affected families, belonging to the Swakulisaali community, alleged that the boycott was imposed after they sought details about the accounts and income generated from properties owned by the community association.

According to them, the Jihveshwara Kalyana Mantapa and 18 commercial shops in Shahapur generate an annual income of around Rs 25 lakh. When 20 families questioned the income and its management, the association's president and members allegedly declared a social boycott against them.

Suresh Firangi, another man from family facing social boycott stated, "In a recent incident, a boy from one of the boycotted families was insulted and sent away during a sports event held as part of the Jihveshwara Jayanti celebrations. Of the 20 families initially targeted, eight were relieved from the boycott after paying a fine. However, the remaining 12 families continue to face ostracism for refusing to pay the penalty."

Tehsildar Siddaroodha stated, "We have received the submission. The victims claim that since 30 years the accused are imposing social boycott. The jurisdictional police have called both the parties. I have spoken to the police inspector to initiate legal action against the accused persons and we are also visiting the police station. This is wrong for the people to keep members of other community and their own community away. The police have held a meeting. Since, the meeting has yielded no results, we are asking the police to file an FIR."

Meanwhile, cases of social boycott in the name of superstition and customs have been reported repeatedly across the state, prompting legislative action.

In 2025, December 18, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly unanimously passed the Karnataka Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Bill, 2025. Under the new law, if it is proved during an inquiry that a person has imposed or abetted a social boycott, they can face up to three years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Under the act, victims of social boycott can directly file complaints at a police station or approach a magistrate. First-class judicial magistrates have been empowered to conduct inquiries. In addition, Deputy Commissioners have been authorised to prohibit meetings convened to impose social boycotts and issue necessary orders.

The passage of the law has been seen as a significant step toward curbing the practice, even as families in places like Shahapur continue to seek justice and protection.

