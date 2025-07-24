14 govt school students to visit Germany for vocational training: Delhi CM

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Fourteen top-performing students from Delhi government schools on Thursday received special tips as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister Ashish Sood interacted with them ahead of their vocational training in Germany.

At a special felicitation ceremony held at the Delhi Secretariat, CM Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood praised the students who, despite limited resources, gave wings to their dreams through hard work and excellence.

The 14 selected students from Delhi Government schools will soon study in Germany under the APAL (Ausbildung Programm für Auszubildende in Deutschland) Project 2025 for a vocational education and training programme.

The Federal Employment Agency (BA) of Germany, responsible for employment benefits and job market operations across the country, had launched a flagship initiative known as APAL - “Training Partnerships with Latin America, India, and Uzbekistan.”

CM Gupta stated that it has always been the commitment of the Delhi government to ensure that every child receives world-class education, skill development, and global opportunities, regardless of their socio-economic background.

The selection of these children is a living example of that very commitment, she said, adding, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all these children. This journey is not just theirs, but also a step toward building a new India - one where dreams know no bounds."

Sood also briefed the 14 students from Delhi Government schools who have been selected to participate in the APAL Project 2025.

This programme offers an opportunity to young individuals to pursue dual vocational training in Germany, a global leader in skill development and education.

Sood stated that a kind of exchange programme has been established between the Delhi government and the German government, focusing on both skilling and employability.

Under this programme, these 14 students will go to Germany, where they will receive training and pursue their education for a duration of 3 to 3.5 years, and eventually secure placements.

He further shared that the way Delhi’s meritorious students are getting inspired in the field of education will open up many new opportunities for technical education and training, along with other countries.

Sood said ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched initiatives like Skill India, the country’s reputation has grown internationally.

“Under the guidance of the Government of India, the Delhi government has also made significant strides in the areas of skilling and employability. We have made conscious efforts to ensure that Delhi’s children receive quality skill-based education and become employable,” he said.

