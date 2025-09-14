14-day India–Thailand joint military exercise ends in Meghalaya

Shillong, Sep 14 (IANS) The closing ceremony of the 14th edition of the India-Royal Thai Army joint military exercise ‘Maitree-XIV’ was held at the foreign training node in Meghalaya’s Umroi cantonment on Sunday, officials said.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that the aim of the exercise was to achieve interoperability and to acquaint each other with operational procedures and combat drills.

It was evident from what was witnessed that both the armies were able to achieve this aim, he said.

According to the spokesman, the 14-day exercise was conducted under the United Nations (UN) mandate. Both contingents jointly participated in all the tactical drills as well as operational discussions. The exercise culminated with a 48-hour-long validation exercise which included creation of a Temporary Operating Base (TOB), establishing an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) grid, isolation of the village, heliborne operations, conduct of a raid and hostage rescue, the spokesman said.

The exercise also included the display and active use of new-generation equipment by both armies.

Lt Col Rawat said that the closing ceremony was organised as a solemn occasion to felicitate outstanding soldiers and to showcase each other's cultural and martial heritage.

A series of programmes displaying the rich culture and heritage of both countries was also organised. Both armies shared valuable combat experiences and best practices. He said that besides training, both contingents also participated in a number of extracurricular activities, including friendly volleyball, basketball and tug of war matches and a cultural event on the final day to increase the bonhomie between troops.

The joint training was undoubtedly an astounding success and another significant milestone achieved in ensuring cordial relations between the two countries, the spokesman said.

Besides promoting understanding and interoperability between the two armies, it further helped in cementing ties between both the nations, he added.

The Indian Army contingent comprised 120 personnel of a Madras Regiment battalion, while the Royal Thai Army contingent comprised 53 personnel from the 1st Infantry Battalion of the 14th Infantry Brigade.

The two-week programme included tactical drills, joint planning, special arms skills, physical fitness and raiding operations. Exercise Maitree, instituted in 2006, is one of the important joint training exercises between India and Thailand.

The current edition further reinforces the bilateral defence cooperation and reflects the shared commitment of both Armies towards peace, stability and security in the region, the spokesman said.

The bilateral exercise is part of the ongoing military-to-military exchange programme between the two countries and aims to enhance cooperation, interoperability and mutual understanding between the Indian Army and Royal Thai Army.

The 13th edition of the exercise was held at Fort Vachiraprakan in Tak Province, Thailand.

