13-foot whale shark rescued in Kollam in Kerala's 50th coastal rescue effort

Kollam (Kerala) Dec 9 (IANS) In a dramatic four-hour-long operation on Tuesday morning, a 13-foot-long whale shark entangled in a shore seine net off Kerala's Kollam was successfully freed and released back into the sea, officials said.

The rescue was a coordinated effort involving local fishers, the Forest Department, the Coastal Police, and foreign tourists.

This marks the first recorded whale shark rescue in Kollam district and the 50th along the Kerala coast since the launch of the Wildlife Trust of India’s (WTI) Save the Whale Shark Campaign in 2017.

The initiative, run in collaboration with the Kerala Forest Department and supported by Oracle, aims to raise awareness about whale shark conservation, educate fishing communities, promote sustainable practices, and strengthen coastal rescue responses.

The WTI intensified efforts along the Kollam coast this year following last year’s reported death of a whale shark in the district.

Awareness programmes targeted fishers, students, and government organisations, highlighting the ecological importance of these marine giants.

"The successful rescue in Kollam reflects growing awareness and the commitment of local fishers toward protecting endangered species," WTI's Coordinator of Marine Projects Sajan John said.

Whale sharks, which visit the Arabian Sea coast of India between October and March, often come close to shore, making entanglement in fishing nets increasingly common, he added.

"The combined efforts of fishers, government agencies, students, and environmentally conscious communities are crucial for the survival of these gentle giants," he said.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Dr P. Pugazhendi IFS, commended the joint efforts.

"The whale shark is the largest fish on the planet, and its survival depends greatly on coastal communities. The cooperation of fishers, Forest Department staff, police, and tourists in rescuing this stranded whale shark is truly commendable. The Kerala Forest Department, together with WTI, continues to educate communities about the ecological significance of this highly endangered species," he said.

Whale sharks (Rhincodon typus) are the largest fish on Earth, growing up to 18 metres and weighing as much as 21 metric tons.

Despite their widespread distribution in tropical and warm temperate oceans, they face threats from habitat degradation, accidental bycatch, and illegal fishing.

Listed as ‘Endangered’ on the IUCN Red List and protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, these filter-feeding giants play a critical role in maintaining marine ecosystem balance.

