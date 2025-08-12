120-year-old woman an active voter in Bihar, reveals SIR

Patna, Aug 12 (IANS) During the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar, a woman named Asha Devi, aged 120 years, was found to be an active voter.

Born on January 1, 1905, Asha Devi — wife of Chalitar Mandal and resident of Feku Tola, Shrimatpur, Kali Prasad in the Pirpainti Assembly (SC) constituency — had her details verified by Booth Level Officer Farzana Khatoon at Booth No. 292, Middle School Feku Tola (North Part).

Her age was confirmed to be correct during verification by the Electoral Registration Officer.

Her Aadhaar number is listed as 8982 5816 6684, and her name appears in the published voter list.

The verification was done following a news report about Asha Devi's age and inclusion of her name in the voter list after the revision.

The Election Commission of India is carrying out the revision ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, with around 65 lakh names deleted from the rolls during the first phase of the exercise.

Meanwhile, in Siwan, the voter list showed a young woman as a 124-year-old woman due to a Date of Birth error on Tuesday.

Election Commission officials in Bihar are verifying and correcting discrepancies in the voter list after the first phase of the SIR.

In Siwan district’s 109-Darauli Assembly Constituency, an application to add the name of Minta Devi, wife of Dhananjay Kumar Singh, was submitted online via Form-06 at Polling Station No. 94, Kanya Utkramit Middle School, Arjanipur Baya Bhag, Block-Siswan.

The date of birth entered was 15 July 1900, making her age 124-years in the draft electoral roll published on August 1, 2025.

The Booth Level Officer later contacted Minta Devi, informed her of the error, and facilitated a correction application via Form-08 on August 10, 2025, with a Reference ID: S04109G8C1008251200004.

The claim is being processed as per the Election Commission’s rules within the stipulated time frame.

--IANS

ajk/rad