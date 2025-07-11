12 IPS officers transferred in Bihar

Patna, July 11 (IANS) Ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, the Nitish Kumar government has once again transferred senior police officers in the state.

A total of 12 IPS officers have been reshuffled, with the Home Department issuing a notification regarding the transfers.

As per the notification, Shikhar Chaudhary (2020 batch) has been appointed as Superintendent of Police (SP), Katihar. He was earlier posted as SP rural of the Saran district.

Vaibhav Sharma (2018 batch) has been transferred to the Crime Investigation Department, SP Research Control, Patna. He was deployed as SP of Katihar.

Mithilesh Kumar (2012 batch) has been posted at Police Headquarters, Patna. He had previously held the post of commandant of Bihar Special Armed police force in Bagaha.

Shaishav Yadav (2016 batch) has been appointed Principal at Police Training Centre, Dumraon. He was earlier deployed as DIG of Patna (Modernisation).

Navjot Simi (2018 batch) has been transferred to Bihar Special Armed Police-19, Begusarai. She was earlier holding the post of commandant of Special Armed Police -8 in Begusarai.

Manoj Kumar (2018 batch) has been transferred to Bihar Special Armed Police-8, Begusarai. He was earlier posted as SP of the vigilance investigation bureau.

Mahendra Kumar Basanti (2018 batch) has been posted as the commandant of the Home Guard Corps, Patna. He was earlier posted as the commandant of the Dumraon police training centre.

Sanjay Kumar (2018 batch) has been appointed Superintendent of Police (Rural), Saran. He was the law and order SP of Patna.

Mohibullah Ansari (2021 batch) has been posted as Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO)-1, Nagar, Patna.

Akhilesh Jha (2022 batch) has been appointed SDPO-1, Dehri, Rohtas.

Shivam Dhakad (2022 batch) has been posted as SDPO-1, Danapur, Patna.

Divyanjali Jaiswal (2022 batch) has been appointed Assistant Superintendent of Police, Crime Investigation Department, Patna.

The Nitish Kumar government has been frequently reshuffling IAS and IPS officers in recent months, a move seen as part of administrative preparations ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

