117 blocks face severe groundwater crisis: Punjab Minister

Chandigarh, Feb 20 (IANS) Saying 117 blocks in Punjab face a severe groundwater crisis, state Finance Minister Harpal Cheema on Friday unveiled NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development)’s State Focus Paper for 2026-27 at the State Credit Seminar organised by the NABARD in Mohali, near here.

He outlined a credit roadmap for the state’s growth across agriculture, MSMEs, infrastructure, renewable energy, and social sectors.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Cheema said, “NABARD has played a significant role in strengthening Punjab’s economy and accelerating development across key sectors. Through various lending and credit schemes, it has supported growth in agriculture, education, and social sectors in the state.”

The Finance Minister said that the State Focus Paper projects a total priority sector credit potential of Rs 3,08,66,614 lakh for Punjab.

“The projections cover farm credit, agriculture infrastructure, allied and ancillary activities, micro, small and medium enterprises, export credit, education, housing, social infrastructure, renewable energy, and other sectors. This comprehensive roadmap will help align institutional credit with the state’s developmental priorities,” he said.

Highlighting the state’s historic contribution to national food security, Minister Cheema said, “Punjab has played a pivotal role in making the country self-reliant in food production. However, this contribution has come at a cost, particularly in the form of depletion of groundwater resources. Today, 117 out of 151 blocks in Punjab have been declared dark zones due to over-extraction of groundwater.”

Referring to initiatives of the Bhagwant Mann government, minister Cheema said, “Our government is actively promoting canal irrigation and constructing small water channels, known as ‘khalas’, to farmers’ fields to restore groundwater levels. Crop diversification is essential for conserving water resources, and we urge NABARD to extend greater support towards such initiatives.”

Reaffirming the state government’s commitment to ensuring a trader- and investor-friendly environment, Minister Cheema said, “A meeting of top police officials, including district heads, was recently held with the Punjab State Traders’ Commission to send a strong message to anti-social elements and to ensure a secure and stable business climate in the state.”

