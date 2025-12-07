10 budget honeymoon destinations for the newlyweds

New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) For the newlyweds, a well-planned trip can turn a honeymoon into an unforgettable experience without stretching the budget. Booking transport and accommodation in advance helps save money, while choosing homestays or budget hotels adds comfort and a local flavour. Getting around using public transport, shared cabs, or rental scooters keeps travel costs low.

Air travel can be expensive, while trains offer a more economical option.

Sampling meals at small cafes or street food stalls allows couples to enjoy authentic cuisine economically. Packing smartly with essentials like sunscreen, comfortable shoes, and rain gear prevents last-minute expenses. Prioritising safety, planning a manageable itinerary, staying hydrated, and checking weather forecasts ensure a smooth, relaxed, and memorable honeymoon. The couples should keep valuables secure, share their itinerary with someone trusted, and avoid isolated areas at night. Using reliable transport, staying alert in crowded places, and carrying basic medicines and ID copies ensure a safe and smooth trip.

Here is the list of 10 budget-friendly destinations for the newlyweds:

1. Goa

Goa offers a lively yet gentle setting that suits newlyweds. The quieter stretches of Palolem Beach and Colva Beach are ideal for long walks and relaxed swims. Couples often enjoy sunset cruises on the Mandovi and short visits to the old Latin quarters of Fontainhas. The forts at Aguada and Chapora provide wide sea views and make good photo spots. Simple seafood cafes, cycle tours and short island trips around Divar add to the charm. The state’s unhurried rhythm helps couples enjoy both leisure and privacy.

The ideal time to visit Goa is from November to February. The weather stays clear and comfortably cool, the sea is calm, and the beaches are at their best for long walks and quiet evenings.

2. Munnar

This popular, beautiful hill station in Kerala offers quiet corners and steady scenery that suit newlyweds. The tea gardens spread across its slopes are ideal for long walks in the morning. A visit to Eravikulam National Park gives a clear view of the hills and the chance to spot the Nilgiri tahr. Couples often enjoy the calm waters around Mattupetty Dam, which is good for simple boat rides. The mist around Top Station adds a gentle charm, while small cafes and estate stays provide quiet evenings. The town’s pace allows couples to slow down and enjoy time together.

The best time to visit is from October to March when the air is cool, and the views are clear.

3. Puducherry

This Union Territory by the Bay of Bengal offers a mix of seaside calm and graceful architecture that appeals to the honeymoon-goers. The seafront along Rock Beach is pleasant for early walks, while the yellow facades and cafes of the French Quarter create a warm setting for leisurely afternoons. Many couples visit Auroville for its peaceful pathways and quiet zones. The beaches at Paradise and Serenity remain popular for gentle water activities.

Small boutiques, art centres and coastal restaurants help set an unhurried rhythm, giving newly-weds enough space to enjoy their first trip together.

The ideal season is November to March, when the humidity drops and evenings are pleasant.

4. Coorg

Coorg, in the south-western part of Karnataka, offers a calm, green setting that suits newlyweds. Coffee estates around Madikeri are ideal for slow walks and guided tours. The gentle roar of Abbey Falls makes it a popular stop, while the viewpoints at Raja’s Seat give fine sunsets. Couples often enjoy short drives to Talacauvery and the forest stretches near Nagarahole for wildlife sightings. Riverside stays along the Cauvery create quiet evenings, and local food adds to the charm. The district’s steady pace allows couples to enjoy both nature and privacy during their first trip together.

Travel between October and February for crisp mornings and good visibility across the hills.

5. Darjeeling

The Queen of Hills in the eastern Himalayas provides cool weather and graceful views that suit newlyweds. The early morning trip to Tiger Hill for the sunrise over Kanchenjunga is often the highlight. A slow ride on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway adds a touch of old-world charm. The gardens at Happy Valley, the calm paths around Chowrasta and the monastery at Ghoom provide quiet corners throughout the day. Couples can also enjoy tea tastings in local estates and relaxed evenings with views of the hills.

October to April is the most reliable window for clear skies.

6. Kullu-Manali

Kullu-Manali provides mountain scenery and a calm pace that newlyweds usually enjoy. The pine-covered paths around Solang Valley are ideal for gentle walks, while the views near Rohtang Pass add a sense of adventure. Couples often visit the old temples in Naggar and enjoy quiet moments by the Beas. Hot springs at Vashisht and the cafes in Old Manali create relaxed evenings.

The ideal time to visit is October to February for clear skies and cold weather, though March to June also works well for milder days and outdoor activities.

7. Udaipur

The historic city of Udaipur in Rajasthan is a favourable destination that suits newly-weds who enjoy steady views and quiet walks. The waters of Lake Pichola are the main draw, and an evening boat ride gives a fine look at the palaces and old ghats. The vast courtyards of City Palace hold many photo-friendly corners, while the climb to Sajjangarh Monsoon Palace offers wide views of the Aravalli hills. The lanes of the old city, lined with small cafes and handicraft shops, can also be visited.

The ideal time to visit is October to March, when the weather stays cool and pleasant.

8. Hampi

Hampi, the capital of the erstwhile Vijayanagara empire in the 14th century, in Karnataka, is a quiet, surreal landscape of boulders and ancient ruins that appeals to newlyweds seeking both exploration and calm. Couples can wander through the Vijaya Vittala Temple complex with its stone chariot and intricate carvings, or watch sunsets from the Matanga Hill. The riverfront near the Tungabhadra River provides gentle boat rides and quiet spots for reflection. Coracle rides and visits to the Hampi Bazaar add charm.

The ideal time to visit is October to February, when the weather is cool, and sightseeing is comfortable.

9. Agra

The historic city of Agra in UP has iconic monuments and easy sightseeing that suits newlyweds seeking romance and history. The Taj Mahal is the highlight, with its white marble reflecting in the morning light, perfect for shared moments and photography. Agra Fort provides a glimpse of royal history with spacious courtyards and views of the Yamuna. Couples often enjoy quiet walks through Mehtab Bagh across the river for sunset views. Local markets and cafes near the Taj add a relaxed touch.

The ideal time to visit is October to March, when the weather is cool, dry, and pleasant for exploring.

10. Alappuzha

Alappuzha, often called the Venice of the East, in Kerala, offers tranquil backwaters that appeal to newlyweds seeking privacy and calm. Couples can enjoy houseboat cruises through the network of canals, observing paddy fields and village life. The Alleppey Beach is perfect for quiet walks and sunset views. Visiting the Krishna Temple and local markets adds cultural flavour to the trip. Staying in lakeside homestays or floating cottages allows couples to relax fully. The ideal time to visit is November to February, when the weather is cool, dry, and comfortable for backwater activities and sightseeing.

--IANS

snj/uk