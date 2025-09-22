1 dead, 3 missing after 7 youths drown in Parvati river in Rajasthan's Kota

Jaipur, Sep 22 (IANS) A major tragedy struck on Monday in the Khatauli area of Rajasthan's Kota district when a group of teenagers were swept away due to the strong current of the Parvati river near Chhuari Dham, police said.

Seven youths entered the river to bathe, of which three swam to safety while four others were swept away in the river.

The body of one youth has been recovered, and search operations were underway for the other three missing boys as of now.

According to local sources, a group of seven to eight teenagers, all aged between 16 to 17 years, had gone to bathe at the Chhuari Dham, a religious spot near Balupa village.

While enjoying themselves and reportedly taking selfies in the water, one boy slipped into the deeper current.

In a desperate attempt to rescue him, others jumped in, but the strong flow of the river water swept away four of them.

Villagers immediately rushed to the spot and launched a search operation.

The body of one teenager, identified as Sonu, was pulled out of the river.

However, three others -- Mohit, Ashfaq, and Ayush -- remain untraceable.

Panic and grief spread in the area as rescue teams intensified efforts to locate the missing boys.

Upon receiving information, Etawah Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shivam Joshi reached the site and coordinated with the local administration.

Teams of SDRF and NDRF were dispatched from Kota and are carrying out a large-scale search with the help of villagers and local divers.

DSP Joshi said that intensive searches are being conducted along the riverbank and surrounding areas.

Locals revealed that Chhuari Dham has witnessed similar accidents in the past due to the unpredictable and powerful current of the Parvati river.

Despite repeated warnings, people often enter the river for bathing and recreation.

Villagers reported that the group of teenagers had arrived on Monday morning and, while having fun in the water, ventured too far into the deep water.

The administration has issued an appeal urging people to exercise extreme caution along riverbanks and avoid risky activities such as swimming and photography in deep waters.

The rescue operation is still ongoing, and hopes remain high for the safe recovery of the missing boys.

--IANS

arc/khz