TN CM Stalin hospitalised after mild giddiness

Chennai, July 21 (lANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai on Monday morning after experiencing mild giddiness.

A medical bulletin issued by the hospital confirmed that the 72-year-old leader was undergoing diagnostic tests and evaluations.

Dr Anil B.G., Director of Medical Services at Apollo Hospitals, stated, “Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru M.K. Stalin had mild giddiness during his routine morning walking. He has been admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, Chennai, for evaluation of his symptoms. Necessary diagnostic tests are being carried out.”

Sources in the DMK said the Chief Minister’s condition was stable, but his scheduled programmes in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts would proceed after medical advice.

More details and further updates from the Chief Minister’s Office or Apollo Hospital were awaited. The medical team continued its evaluation.

As per his itinerary, Chief Minister Stalin is expected to arrive in Coimbatore by flight on July 22. Upon arrival at the Coimbatore airport, he will be received by DMK party functionaries and volunteers.

He will then travel by road to various locations in Tiruppur district, including Palladam and Udumalpet, where he is slated to attend multiple official events.

On July 23, the Chief Minister will visit Pollachi in Coimbatore district to unveil the statues of three prominent leaders -- K. Kamaraj, V. Subramaniam, and G. Mahalingam -- who played instrumental roles in the development and completion of the Parambikulam and Aliyar irrigation projects.

The unveiling ceremony will take place near the office of the Superintending Engineer, Water Resources Department, on the Pollachi-Udumalpet road.

The event will be attended by senior cabinet ministers, District Collector Pawan Kumar, and other top government officials. During the two-day visit, CM Stalin is also scheduled to inaugurate a number of government projects aimed at boosting development in the Tiruppur region.

