Sonia Gandhi discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after recovery

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and Parliamentary Board Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday morning after recovering from a systemic infection.

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According to a statement issued by the hospital, she had been admitted on the night of March 24 at around 10.22 p.m. with complaints of fever.

Chairman of the hospital, Dr Ajay Swaroop, said she was treated with a course of antibiotics for a systemic infection under the supervision of a team of senior doctors, including Dr D. S. Rana, Dr S. Nundy, and Dr Arup Basu. She responded well to the treatment.

“She has now recovered and has been discharged this morning. She will continue her treatment and follow-up at home,” the hospital said in its statement.

Sonia Gandhi’s son Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had to cancel his visit to Kerala on March 25 after her hospitalization on March 24. He was slated to kick off the party’s campaign in the poll-going state. In his place, party president Mallikarjun Kharge went to Kerala to launch the party’s poll campaign.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Member of Parliament from Wayanad, also visited the hospital following Sonia Gandhi's hospitalization.

This is the second time this year that the veteran leader has sought treatment at the hospital.

She had earlier visited the same hospital on January 5 after experiencing respiratory discomfort. She was discharged a few days later.

Sonia Gandhi, who turned 79 in December last year, remains one of the senior-most leaders of the Congress party.

Just before her hospitalization on March 24, Sonia Gandhi criticized the Centre for its silence on the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on March 3, calling it abdication rather than neutrality.

--IANS

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