Sharmila terms milk adulteration deaths as 'murders by government'

Amaravati, March 9 (IANS) Congress' Andhra Pradesh Congress unit President Y. S. Sharmila Reddy on Monday termed the death of 11 people due to milk adulteration in Rajahmundry as "murders" by the government.

Launching a scathing attack on the state administration, she accused it of criminal negligence and complete failure to ensure food safety.

After visiting the victims undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital in Rajahmundry, she said the tragedy was not an accident but the direct result of years of official apathy and lack of regulatory oversight.

Speaking to the media, Sharmila Reddy alleged that the Varalakshmi milk vendor had been operating without a valid license for nearly 11 years, yet the Food Safety Department failed to conduct inspections or initiate action. She questioned how an illegal dairy operation could function openly for more than a decade without the knowledge of authorities, adding that such negligence ultimately costs innocent lives.

According to her, several people fell seriously ill after consuming milk allegedly contaminated with ethylene glycol, with many victims still battling for their lives and some placed on ventilator support.

Sharmila Reddy said the incident exposed the alarming state of food safety in Andhra Pradesh. She remarked that adulteration has become rampant across the state, affecting milk, ghee, liquor, drinking water, and other essential food items, while the authorities responsible for monitoring these issues remain inactive.

She also pointed out that Rajahmundry reportedly has only one Food Safety Officer, who is not even stationed there regularly, highlighting the severe shortage of regulatory personnel.

Holding the government directly accountable, Sharmila Reddy said Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu must take moral and administrative responsibility for the tragedy. She demanded immediate strengthening of the Food Safety Department through large-scale recruitment and strict, regular inspections to prevent further loss of life.

Sharmila also demanded that the compensation announced for the families of the deceased be increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. She criticised former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for not visiting the victims, alleging that he has failed to show concern for the suffering of ordinary citizens.

Warning that such tragedies could recur if the government continues to ignore public health and food safety, Sharmila urged the administration to act immediately and ensure strict enforcement of safety regulations across the state.

