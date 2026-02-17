Rupali Ganguly applauds Anupamaa makers for raising issue of ‘male abuse’: Men too suffer in silence

Mumbai Feb 17 (IANS) Television superstar Rupali Ganguly has spoken about how abuse against men often goes unnoticed and unsaid.

In an upcoming powerful episode of her hit television show Anupamaa, will see revolving around abuse against men and the trauma surrounding it.

A particular sequence has been curated in the show to highlight how important in today's times it is for men to come out and talk about the abuse they are facing and not remain in silence just because they are asked to "man up.”

Sharing her thoughts on the track, Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular character in Anupamaa said, "The makers of Anupamaa are bringing that into light and using Anupamaa as a mouthpiece speaking against atrocities and against men. There are a lot of unspoken things that happen in society that need to be spoken about. Television dramas have mostly shown women as the victim in domestic conflicts, while men are referred to as the perpetrator. And though violence against women is an undeniable reality, men too suffer in silence.”

She added, “The makers Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi need to be applauded for bringing up topics and for speaking about topics that are still taboo and still spoken in hushed tones in our society. I am so proud to be a part of DKP, of Rajanji's vision, and to be his mouthpiece, to be the mouthpiece of the writers who have very boldly taken up these issues to highlight.”

Talking about the show, Rupali said, “Anupamaa has always been associated with raising a voice for what is happening in society, vis-à-vis, chahe wo kisan wala topic ho, chahe wo bargain nahin karne wala topic ho Diwali par, adjustments, the stray animals, unko feed karne ke liye, gaumata ki seva karo, chahe wo dogs ko roti khilao, pakshiyon ko dana dalo (be it a farmer-related topic, be it a non-bargaining topic on Diwali, adjustments, feeding the stray animals, serve the cow, be it feeding rotis to dogs, or feeding grains to birds.)"

"So in every which way we have tried to send a message across to the society, trying to empower parents, trying to empower women, trying to show the right path to children. So it is very heartwarming and very proud for me that I get to voice this thought out of the makers, which is talking about male abuse, husband abuse, domestic violence, and the husband being the victim," she concluded.

