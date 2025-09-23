Punjab minister launches registration process for ‘Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna’

Chandigarh, Sep 23 (IANS) Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh on Tuesday formally launched the registration process for the ‘Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna’, which provides cashless treatment worth Rs 10 lakh to every one of the state’s 3 crore residents.

The registration process was virtually inaugurated from the state health agency (SHA) office here, commencing in two districts -- Tarn Taran and Barnala.

The minister, who was accompanied by Principal Secretary, Health, Kumar Rahul and CEO, SHA, Sanyam Aggarwal, said that a sufficient number of registration camps have been organised across these two districts to ensure a smooth and accessible enrolment process for the public.

On the first day, 1,480 families have enrolled for the scheme.

Terming it a historic day for Punjab, Balbir Singh said that this initiative makes Punjab the first state in the country to offer such an extensive health insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh to each and every citizen, irrespective of their income.

He said that based on the experience from these two districts, the registration drive will be swiftly rolled out across the entire state.

The minister emphasised that the scheme is designed to significantly reduce the out-of-pocket expenses for healthcare that burden families. Under this scheme, beneficiaries can avail cashless treatment at all government hospitals and over 500 empanelled private hospitals across the state.

Balbir Singh clarified that the eligibility criteria are simple and inclusive. The only documents required for registration are the voter ID card and the Aadhaar card, with no income criteria barring any citizen from availing the benefits.

He detailed that the scheme encompasses a wide range of medical treatments, with over 2,300 health packages covering all kinds of major and minor diseases, as well as accidental surgeries.

"This ensures that every medical need of the people of Punjab is addressed under this comprehensive health insurance umbrella," the Health Minister added.

