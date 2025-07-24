Punjab Governor hospitalised after minor fall, condition stable

Chandigarh, July 24 (IANS) Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria, was admitted to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here on Thursday after sustaining an injury due to an accidental fall.

The PGIMER’s bulletin said the Governor arrived at PGIMER in the afternoon following a minor fall. He received prompt evaluation and care from a team of senior specialists led by Dr Vijay G. Goni, Head, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, and Dr Rohit Manoj, Department of Cardiology.

After a thorough clinical assessment and investigations, he was found to be in stable condition with no immediate concerns.

"He is currently under observation and is expected to resume his routine activities soon," said the bulletin. PGIMER Director, Prof Vivek Lal, and Deputy Director, Administration, Pankaj Rai called on the Governor and extended best wishes for his speedy recovery.

A day earlier, the Governor organised ‘shabad kirtan’ in the Raj Bhawan to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

"I consider myself the luckiest person who got the chance to perform ‘sewa’ on this pious occasion," Kataria said.

Padma Shri Hazuri Ragi Bhai Harjinder Singh Srinagarwale performed the shabad kirtan on the occasion. His emotionally charged renditions, filled with spiritual resonance and devotion, brought to life the teachings and spirit of selfless service to society and sacrifice as exemplified by Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Reflecting the humility and inclusive spirit of Sikh philosophy, Kataria, along with his wife Anita Kataria and other family members, listened to the ‘shabad kirtan’ with rapt attention and great devotion. Visibly moved by the spiritual ambience and the historic relevance of the occasion, he added: "I consider myself the most fortunate person to have been bestowed by God the opportunity to render sewa (service) on this sacred day. It is a moment of spiritual fulfilment in the best traditions of Sarbat Da Bhala (good of all)."

--IANS

vg/vd