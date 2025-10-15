Policeman attacked while trying to stop protest over child's death in Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 14 (IANS) A policeman was injured after being attacked while trying to stop a protest which broke out over the death of a child at a hospital in West Bengal's East Midnapore district on Tuesday, officials said.

The police said that the incident took place at the subdivisional hospital at Egra in the district.

According to local sources, tension prevailed in the hospital over the death of the child as the family accused the doctors of negligence, and were protesting there since morning. The family of the deceased child was seen questioning the role of the hospital. The situation quickly turned violent.

As soon as the police officer on duty reached the spot tried to stop the protesters from agitating at the hospital, the mob vented their anger at him. First, they pulled him by his uniform, then slapped him. The police officer was thrown on the road and beaten up. His uniform was also torn.

The mob also attacked the doctors and nurses on duty at the sub-divisional hospital. The local Egra police rushed to control the situation. As soon as the police officer on duty reached the spot, he was targeted.

Meanwhile, more officers from Egra police station arrived at the spot and rescued the injured police officer. No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to local sources, the mob fled the scene after the incident.

Regarding this incident, BJP leader Sajal Ghosh said: "The policeman in uniform was attacked because they could not maintain their dignity. They are busy taking orders from ruling party leaders rather than maintaining the law and order situation. There needs to be an investigation into why this happened."

