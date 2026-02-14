PM Modi committed to strengthening traditional medicine systems: MoS Jadhav

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Ayush and Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav on Saturday inaugurated the renovated Unani Research Centre at J.J. Hospital, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making traditional systems of medicine an essential pillar of the healthcare framework.

He noted that by bringing Unani and conventional medicine together under one roof, the renovated co-location centre will offer patients safe, effective and holistic care supported by scientific research and evidence.

He added that the initiative will further strengthen the government’s vision of integrating AYUSH systems into mainstream healthcare and promoting comprehensive well-being for all.

Jadhav also presided over the Unani Day 2026 celebrations and the National Conference on “Innovation and Evidence in Unani Practice” in Mumbai. The two-day programme is being organised by the Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), Ministry of Ayush, Government of India.

Highlighting the importance of innovation and research, Jadhav said: “Unani medicine is a time-tested system rooted in rich clinical experience, but its future lies in how effectively we generate and present scientific evidence to the world.”

He emphasised that institutions such as CCRUM and the Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine (RRIUM), Mumbai, must lead efforts in undertaking high-quality clinical research, drug standardisation and translational studies so that Unani interventions can address emerging health challenges effectively.

Referring to the theme of the national conference, Jadhav said: “Innovation and evidence are the two pillars that will shape the next era of Unani medicine. Our endeavour is to ensure that every Unani formulation, procedure and therapeutic protocol is supported by robust data and aligned with global benchmarks of quality and safety.”

He urged researchers to leverage modern tools, including genomics, artificial intelligence and advanced diagnostics, to deepen the scientific understanding of Unani concepts and therapies.

The Minister also underlined the role of Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai’s premier medical institutions and Unani facilities, in showcasing successful models of integrative healthcare.

“By strengthening centres such as RRIUM Mumbai and forging partnerships with leading hospitals and universities, we are creating a strong ecosystem where Unani medicine can demonstrate its full potential in public health, preventive care and chronic disease management,” he added.

The renovated RRIUM Co-location Centre, originally established in 1984, has been upgraded at a cost of nearly Rs 3.84 crore to enhance clinical services, research facilities and patient care in an integrative setting.

The upgradation is aimed at strengthening Unani medicine facilities within the historic J.J. Hospital campus and promoting evidence-based research in collaboration with modern systems of medicine.

