Neglect of women's mental health is worrisome

Women's role in society has been central for centuries. She is the backbone of the family but it is a bitter truth that a woman who stands as a support for everyone around her is a victim of neglect and ignorance in terms of her own mental health. This is a problem which is a matter of serious concern not only at the individual level but also at the social and policy level.

Domestic violence, gender discrimination, economic dependence, family expectations and social and cultural pressures are the factors affecting the mental health of women. Even now it is expected that women should put the needs of others before their own needs. This develops a kind of self-suppression in them which gives rise to depression and anxiety disorders in the long run.

According to a study, one in every four women in India suffers from some mental health problem, especially depression and anxiety disorders. According to a 2022 report published in The Lancet Psychiatry, 25 percent of women in India are affected by some mental illness, while this percentage is around 15 percent among men.

Women hesitate to speak openly about mental problems. They feel that if they mention their mental exhaustion or depression, they will be considered 'weak' or 'unworthy'. This further deepens the problem. These mental problems further affect physically and insomnia, high blood pressure, heart disease and hormonal imbalances become common.

According to data from the National Crime Records Bureau, the number of women committing suicide every year in India is alarming, a large number of whom commit suicide due to mental depression and family stress. Mental stress is high in women due to lack of social boundaries and self-reliance. The dual responsibilities of workplace and home in working women cause mental fatigue. Postpartum depression is a rapidly emerging problem in India among pregnant and new mothers, which is usually dismissed as a 'mood swing'. In older women, loneliness, neglect and changes in the body give rise to mental problems.

Now the question arises that what is the solution to the problem? According to experts, giving priority to mental health: Mental health also needs to be considered as important as physical health. Awareness campaigns should be run at government and social level. Women-centric mental health counseling services should be established at government hospitals and community centers, where confidentiality and security is maintained. It is the responsibility of the entire family to take care of the mental state of women. It is necessary to develop a culture of emotional support and dialogue. An economically independent woman has more self-confidence, which is beneficial for mental health. Women should be given opportunities for self-employment and training. According to experts, education at school and college level should be given awareness about mental health in adolescence itself, especially girls should be taught self-acceptance and emotional balance.

Ignoring women's mental health weakens the foundation of society on which the entire social structure stands. If a woman is not mentally healthy, it affects the entire family and future generations. We need to understand that a woman is a human being, who has the full right to listen to her heart, speak and take care of herself. Now is the time that we should not ignore women's mental health but make it a part of the most important public health agenda.