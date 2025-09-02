Need to become self-reliant in manufacturing tech for speech and hearing: President Murmu

New Delhi: India must become self-reliant in manufacturing technologies that can help remove disabilities such as speech and hearing and make them more accessible to the common man, said President Droupadi Murmu.

The President was speaking at the diamond jubilee celebrations of the All-India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) at Mysuru, Karnataka.

“Today, technology is playing an important role in every field. The use of the latest technologies will prove to be very helpful in removing disabilities related to speech and hearing,” President Murmu said.

“But for the latest technologies and devices to reach the common people, their development and manufacturing in the country is necessary. For example, to make devices like Cochlear Implants available at a low cost, we must become self-reliant in their manufacturing,” the President added.

Speaking on the occasion, the President noted that, like other issues, speech and hearing-related issues also require experts to identify the symptoms and diagnose them in the initial stages.

“Society should be aware and have an attitude of cooperation and sympathy towards people suffering from speech and hearing issues,” President Murmu said.

Lauding the work that AIISH is playing in these areas, such as the ‘Inclusive Therapy Park’-- which has been designed for children who are affected by communication disorders -- and ‘AIISH Arogya Vani’ -- a unique initiative designed to raise awareness about communication disorders and their early identification.

The President said that the government, through various welfare initiatives, is creating a barrier-free environment for the divyangjan so that they can progress in their lives without any difficulty.

Under the ‘Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan’, efforts are being made to provide equal opportunities for progress and development to the differently abled people.

“By making public places, facilities, and sources of information divyang-friendly, we will not only provide convenience to the divyang-people but will also make them feel that society cares for them,” President Murmu stated.

During her visit to AIISH, the President also interacted with divyang children undergoing treatment at the institute and also with divyang persons who are successful in various fields after getting treated at the institute.

--IANS