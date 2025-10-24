MP CM visits Hamidia hospital to meet children suffering due to carbide guns

Bhopal, Oct 24 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Bhopal's Hamida hospital to meet the children affected by the carbide gun incident and inquire about their health on Friday night.

During the visit, the Chief Minister interacted with the medical team to enquire regarding the condition of people affected, especially children and the treatment being provided to them. He instructed doctors to ensure the best possible medical care.

Chief Minister instructed that proper treatment be provided to children and citizens affected by carbide guns in other parts of the state as well. He has also ordered that assistance be extended from the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund.

"The Health Department is continuously monitoring such cases. Since the manufacture and sale of deadly carbide guns are illegal, raids and investigations are being conducted at the police station level to prevent their use," Yadav said.

The guardians of the patients admitted to Hamidia Hospital termed the use of carbide guns by their family members as unfortunate. They expressed satisfaction with the treatment provided at the hospital.

Chief Minister visited Hamida hospital after returning from Bihar, where he addressed three back-to-back election rallies throughout the day.

Principal Secretary of the Health Department, Sandeep Yadav and Commissioner of Public Relations, Deepak Kumar Saxena, were also accompanied by him during the hospital's visit.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, who looks after the state's health department, and the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state, Umang Singhar, had also visited Hamida hospital.

Meanwhile, police on Friday claimed to have seized nearly 60 carbide guns from Bhopal and arrested two suspects after several children suffered eye injuries while playing with them.

According to Dr Kavita Kumar (HoD of Eye Department in Hamidia hospital), currently six children are admitted with serious injuries, while 27 others were treated and discharged in the past three days.

--IANS

pd/dan