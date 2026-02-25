Medicine shortage in state’s health sector: K’taka BJP​

Bengaluru, Feb 25 (IANS) BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Wednesday alleged large-scale irregularities in the procurement of medicines and held the state government responsible for shortages in government hospitals.​

Vijayendra claimed that the state government and concerned ministers were responsible for the shortage of medicines in government hospitals and medical colleges.​

He alleged that procurement irregularities were taking place under pressure from an influential individual and that contracts were being split to facilitate corruption. ​

He further alleged that companies were reluctant to participate in tenders due to commission demands of 15-20 per cent, resulting in supply disruptions.

​Vijayendra also accused a private individual from Mangaluru, Wahab Khan, of controlling the state’s medicine procurement system, claiming that his influence had led to its collapse and caused hardship for poor patients. ​

He challenged Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao to explain why tenders were allegedly awarded to a single individual and why medicines were being procured at prices three times the market rate.​

He further alleged that 108 ambulance drivers and helpers had not been paid salaries for the past eight to nine months and urged the government to resolve the issue immediately.

Vijayendra claimed that ambulance staff and doctors had been forced to protest because the government had failed to address their concerns.​

Criticising the state government’s handling of the health sector, he alleged that government hospitals were facing severe shortages of medicines and that poor patients were being forced to purchase medicines from private pharmacies. ​

He also accused the government of attempting to shut down Jan Aushadhi centres on government hospital premises for political reasons linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.​

He further alleged that the government had not cleared pending dues of Rs 143 crore to a private agency providing CT scan and MRI services, depriving poor patients of essential diagnostic facilities and causing difficulties for pregnant women.​

Accusing the state government of protecting middlemen, Vijayendra claimed the administration was ignoring the suffering of poor people while focusing on achievement conventions. ​

He urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Deputy Chief Minister to stop what he termed as false claims and focus on resolving the state’s pressing issues.​

Vijayendra also alleged that the state government had failed to take responsibility for governance and continued to blame the previous BJP government and the Centre for ongoing problems. ​

He said the Chief Minister, who has presented 16 budgets and surpassed the record of former Chief Minister Devaraj Urs, should use his experience to address the challenges facing the state.

