Kerala HC orders continued probe into death of deported Indian citizen

Kochi, Feb 11 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Wednesday refused to close the habeas corpus petition filed in connection with the disappearance and death of Suraj Lama, an Indian citizen deported from Kuwait.

A division bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice M.B. Snehalatha directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to continue its probe.

The court said the entire sequence of events, from Lama’s arrival in India to the recovery of his body, must be examined and properly documented.

Lama was deported from Kuwait and sent to Kochi under official orders.

The court noted that he appeared vulnerable and may have had cognitive or other impairments. Despite this, he was cleared by immigration and airport authorities and allowed to leave the airport without assistance.

After a missing complaint was filed, police took him into protective custody and admitted him to Kalamassery Medical College Hospital.

He was later discharged as doctors reportedly found no apparent medical issues.

Subsequently, a body was recovered from Kalamassery.

A forensic report confirmed it was Lama.

The Government Pleader informed the court that an interim post-mortem report dated December 1, 2025, stated that the cause of death could not be determined due to advanced decomposition.

The court observed that the case remains "wide open" as the cause of death is still unknown.

It said the petition cannot be closed merely because the body has been identified.

The bench directed the investigating officer to produce the missing case file and the post-mortem report.

It also asked the SIT, led by the City Police Commissioner or an officer of equivalent rank, to continue the investigation.

The court noted allegations of lapses at multiple stages, including immigration clearance, police handling, and medical care.

It also recorded the petitioner’s claim that the possibility of murder cannot be ruled out.

"We are not investigating the murder. We are investigating the sequence until the body was found," the court clarified.

The matter has been posted for hearing after three weeks.

--IANS

sg/vd