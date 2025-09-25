Jharkhand CM hands over appointment letters to 160 newly appointed doctors, medical teachers

Ranchi, Sep 25 (IANS) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday handed over appointment letters to 160 newly recruited assistant professors, dentists, and medical officers for the state’s medical colleges and hospitals.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Jharkhand Secretariat, the Chief Minister described the recruitment drive as a significant step towards strengthening the state’s healthcare infrastructure.

Medicine is not merely a profession but a service to society, he said on the occasion.

Addressing the new appointees, CM Soren said: "The poor, vulnerable, and helpless people have great expectations from you. Your compassion should be visible on the ground so that the benefits of your service directly reach the patients."

He added that while resources may be limited, empathy and humane conduct go a long way in improving patient care.

Highlighting the evolving challenges in the health sector, Soren stressed the vital role doctors play in tackling them.

“Our government has established a system to improve health services with the cooperation of doctors and medical officers,” he said.

Recalling the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister said Jharkhand successfully dealt with the crisis through effective management and the tireless efforts of health workers.

CM Soren also pointed out that many modern health challenges stem from lifestyle-related issues, urging society to work collectively in finding solutions.

To boost morale and accountability, Soren directed the Health Department to institutionalise performance assessment of doctors and introduce a system of recognition and awards for exemplary service.

The event was attended by Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Avinash Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Ajay Kumar Singh, NHM Campaign Director Shashi Prakash Jha, JMHIDP MD Abu Imran, and Special Secretary, Health, Dr Neha Arora, among others.

