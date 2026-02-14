ICMR chief commends Bengal's response to Nipah virus case

Kolkata, Feb 14 (IANS) Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Rajiv Bahl on Saturday praised the West Bengal government’s response to the recent Nipah virus case, stating that the state has worked effectively in coordination with the Centre to prevent its spread.

Dr Bahl made the remarks during his visit to the ICMR-National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (ICMR-NIBMG) in Kolkata’s Kalyani area, where he attended an event to unveil the bust of Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr Dilip Mahalanabis, known for his pioneering work in oral rehydration therapy.

Speaking on the Nipah virus situation, Dr Bahl said there was no reason for panic, as timely surveillance and preventive measures can effectively contain the infection.

He noted that Nipah virus infections had been reported earlier in West Bengal in 2001 and 2007, as well as in Kerala, but the number of cases remained limited.

He added that proactive steps taken by the West Bengal government in monitoring and containment efforts were commendable.

Dr Bahl also said evidence of Nipah virus has been found in bats in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Kerala, underscoring the importance of continued surveillance.

Recently, two nurses in West Bengal were infected with the Nipah virus, one of whom died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Barasat in North 24 Parganas district.

State health department officials said contact tracing was carried out to identify individuals who had come in contact with the infected nurses. Samples collected from those identified were tested, and the results were found to be negative.

Officials said no new Nipah virus cases have been reported in the state so far.

Nipah virus is a dangerous infection that has appeared in parts of India from time to time, including West Bengal and Kerala.

The virus spreads mainly through fruit bats and close human contact.

Patients usually develop fever, weakness and, in severe cases, brain complications.

The Nipah virus has a high fatality rate, which makes early detection important. Health teams focus on isolating patients and tracing contacts quickly.

Authorities continue monitoring the situation closely to prevent any fresh spread or public health risk.

