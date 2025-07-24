Govt boosting health infra, addressing social determinants to build Viksit Bharat: Anupriya Patel

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) The Union government is strengthening health infrastructure, as well as addressing social determinants to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047, said Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare Anupriya Patel in the national capital on Thursday.

Speaking at the Convocation Ceremony of Lady Hardinge Medical College and Associated Hospitals, Patel highlighted how India’s National Health Policy (NHP), 2017, has redefined healthcare. It strives to ensure that everyone has access to quality healthcare services without facing financial hardship.

“Only a healthy nation can be a developed nation. There can’t be a developed India without the proper health of its citizens,” Patel said.

“For this, the government is focussed on Universal Health Coverage with a push in the health infrastructure -- from primary to secondary to tertiary --, as well as addressing social determinants like proper housing, clean water, fuel, among others,” she added.

Patel emphasised that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the vision of a developed India by the year 2047, as we no longer want to continue with the identity of a developing nation any further. Healthcare contributes significantly to this goal, as only a healthy nation can truly be a developed nation.”

“For a huge country like India with a population of 140 crores, the Government is working tirelessly to ensure quality and affordable healthcare to all its citizens".

In the last 11 years, the government has also increased spending on health care, and "today, we are already close to 2 per cent of GDP expenditure”.

“The primary healthcare services have been revolutionised, as 12 different services are being provided at the grassroots level in a rural setting through small healthcare centres called Ayushman Arogya Mandirs,” Patel said, adding that the number of AIIMS have been increased from 7 to 23.

Further, medical education infrastructure has also been enhanced in the country for an improved doctor-to-patient ratio. The digital healthcare solutions are also being adopted to strengthen healthcare.

As a result of this, India was able to survive as well as provide help to other countries during the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, the MoS said.

"India set a global example by running the world’s fastest and largest vaccination programme, administering 220 crore Covid vaccine doses," Patel said.

The Minister also focussed on building the need for a comprehensive approach towards healthcare.

“When we say health care, it means preventive, promotive, palliative, and rehabilitative, with preventive component being the most significant among the others. India is working with confidence on this integrated model,” Patel said.

