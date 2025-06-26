Drugs biggest scourge for our youth, govt striking narco-cartels ruthlessly: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Drugs are the biggest scourge for our youth, and the government is striking narco-cartels ruthlessly to bring back the addicted youth, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is marked every year on June 26. to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse.

“Drugs are the biggest scourge for our youth. The Modi government is heading with a whole-of-government approach to this threat, striking narco-cartels ruthlessly and bringing back addicted youth to normal life with empathy,” Shah said, in a post on social media platform X.

Stressing the need to fortify against the menace of drug abuse, he also saluted "warriors and allies in our battle for a drug-free Bharat”.

This year's campaign "Break the cycle. #StopOrganizedCrime" highlights the need for coordinated long-term action to break the cycle of organized crime and drug trafficking - by addressing root causes, investing in prevention, and building stronger health, education, and social systems.

The government has initiated country-wide awareness events organised under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan in June 2025.

Till date, more than 15.78 crore people have been sensitised on substance use including over 5.26 crore youth and more than 3.31 crore women, according to data from the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment (DoSJE).

"The department is reaching out to a large number of citizens especially the students and youth for fighting the menace of drugs,” said Secretary, DoSJE on X.

Meanwhile, the World Drug Report 2025 revealed that organised drug trafficking groups continue to adapt, exploit global crises, and target vulnerable populations.

Globally, 316 million people used a drug (excluding alcohol and tobacco) in 2023, or six per cent of the population aged between 15 and 64, compared to 5.2 per cent of the population in 2013.

With 244 million users, cannabis remains the most widely used drug, followed by opioids (61 million), amphetamines (30.7 million), cocaine (25 million) and “ecstasy” (21 million).

New groups of vulnerable people fleeing hardship, instability and conflict could cause these numbers to increase further, the report warned.

To combat the global drug menace, India has enacted laws, brought significant awareness, and deployed community activities.

The country’s law stands firm against the global menace that destroys lives and undermines society. The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, prohibits non-medical drug use, with graded penalties and immunity for those seeking treatment.

Further, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Illicit Traffic) Act, 1988 empowers the preventive detention of repeat traffickers. The Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, regulates the legal production and distribution of pharmaceuticals in India.

