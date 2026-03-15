Delhi minister Ashish Sood leads 'Sundays on Cycles' event at Connaught Place

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Delhi Education and Sports Minister Ashish Sood, on Sunday, participated in the "Sunday on Cycle" fitness event organised at Connaught Place's Block E in New Delhi, under the Fit India Movement of the Central government.

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Addressing the participants during the programme as the chief guest, Minister Sood said that "Sundays on Cycles" has the potential to become a major people's movement that will not only inspire citizens to stay fit but also contribute to making the city environmentally healthier.

He noted the programme aims to inspire citizens to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle.

The programme was organised with the support of the Sports Authority of India, Raahgiri Foundation, and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

The objective of the event was to promote the importance of regular physical activity and encourage cycling as a simple and effective way to maintain fitness and good health.

Minister Sood said that under the Fit India Movement, and with the objective of integrating fitness into daily life, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, launched the Fit India Cycling Drive in Delhi on December 17, 2024.

This cycling initiative has now evolved into a regular nationwide public movement, with "Sunday on Cycle" events being organised across the country.

As of now, the campaign has been conducted at more than 2.5 lakh locations, with nearly 2.7 million cyclists actively participating.

Minister Sood added that this initiative was also mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 117th episode of "Mann Ki Baat".

In light of the Prime Minister's call to combat obesity, it is essential that balanced physical activity becomes an integral part of our daily fitness routine and that awareness about the importance of regular exercise and sports continues to grow.

The Education Minister said that this was nearly the 68th edition of the initiative.

He emphasised that the programme is not limited only to personal fitness but also carries an important message for improving Delhi's environment.

"If the culture of cycling is promoted in place of petrol-driven vehicles, it can significantly help reduce pollution and improve the city's environmental conditions."

Minister Sood said that more people in Delhi should be encouraged to adopt cycling as it also serves as an effective form of physical exercise.

"The Delhi government is also considering efforts in the future to develop cycling-friendly lanes and infrastructure, enabling citizens to use bicycles safely and conveniently."

On this occasion, representatives from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) also created awareness among the public regarding cyber crimes.

Minister Sood appealed to citizens to remain alert, saying that cyber crimes are increasing rapidly and criminals are targeting not only common citizens but also senior citizens.

He urged people to understand and make use of the I4C portal and awareness initiatives to protect themselves and their families from cyber fraud, a statement said.

--IANS

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