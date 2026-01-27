Delhi govt expands dialysis services at Dwarka hospital

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) In a step towards strengthening public healthcare delivery, the Delhi government’s Indira Gandhi Hospital (IGH) in Dwarka has expanded dialysis services along with multiple critical facilities, Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Tuesday.

He said the new service reinforces Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government’s commitment to accessible, timely and quality healthcare for every citizen.

As part of the latest expansion, dialysis services at the hospital have been substantially augmented, with the number of dialysis beds and machines increased from 35 to 50, he said.

Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “The expansion of dialysis, radiology, OT services and specialised facilities like the Brain Health Clinic at IGH Dwarka demonstrates our commitment to reducing patient burden and strengthening timely care. Our focus is not only on adding infrastructure but on ensuring compassionate, comprehensive and outcome-oriented treatment for the people of Delhi.”

The enhancement is expected to significantly reduce waiting time for patients and ensure faster, uninterrupted renal care, he said.

Further strengthening diagnostic capacity, a 500 mA X-Ray machine has been commissioned in the Radiology Department to cater specifically to emergency and trauma cases, enabling quicker and more accurate imaging support for critical patients, said the Minister in a statement.

To improve surgical preparedness, Operation Theatre (OT) services have now been extended from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., ensuring greater availability of surgical interventions and better patient outcomes.

In addition, IGH has initiated corneal retrieval services in collaboration with the AIIMS Corneal Retrieval Centre under HRCT, a move that will promote eye donation and enhance transplant services for visually impaired patients, said the Health Minister.

The hospital has also emerged as a key centre for neurological and mental health services through its Brain Health Clinic, inaugurated in May 2025.

The clinic provides integrated neurological and psychiatric care, attending to 20-30 neurology patients and 15-20 psychiatry and psychology patients daily.

It offers comprehensive treatment and counselling for conditions such as headaches, seizures, stroke, and behavioural disorders, ensuring holistic and patient-focused care under one roof, he said.

These developments reflect the Delhi government’s sustained focus on strengthening healthcare infrastructure, expanding specialised services, and improving emergency preparedness across public hospitals.

