Delhi govt aiming to open 100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs every month

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Vowing doorstep delivery of primary healthcare, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday that the government has set a target of opening around 100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs every month.

After reviewing the progress on construction of new Arogya Mandirs, CM Gupta said that the government aims to ensure faster treatment for patients and to ease the pressure on government hospitals.

The Chief Minister said that the 67 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs currently operational in Delhi, as well as the upcoming new centres, are offering 12 categories of comprehensive healthcare services, including mental health and palliative care for the elderly.

Additionally, in-house laboratory testing will now also be available at these centres, she said.

She added that orders have been issued for the appointment of doctors, nursing staff, pharmacists, auxiliary nurse midwives, laboratory technicians, TB management specialists (DOTS), data operators, and multi-purpose support staff.

Each centre will be equipped with adequate furniture, a well-stocked supply of medicines, modern laboratories, and clean toilets.

The Chief Minister said that her government has decided to establish Ayushman Arogya Mandirs on land parcels larger than the prescribed size, so that they may be utilised in times of emergency.

To review the construction and inauguration of the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, CM Gupta held a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat with senior officials from the Health Department as well as other departments.

Following the meeting, the Chief Minister stated that while a plot size of 100 square yards is sufficient for the construction of an Arogya Mandir, she has directed officials to identify larger government-owned plots for this purpose.

She emphasised that bigger centres should include large halls, where beds can be arranged during emergencies, and should also provide parking facilities.

She said that while her government is already converting old primary health centres into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, new buildings are also being constructed on a larger scale for these centres.

CM Gupta highlighted that considering the rapid pace of construction, the government has set a target of opening nearly 100 centres every month.

She said various departments are simultaneously procuring medical and non-medical equipment, along with other essential supplies, to ensure smooth functioning from the day of inauguration.

“Recruitment of staff is also being prioritised,” she said.

Expressing her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting the initiative, the Chief Minister said that the Delhi government has already received Rs 2,400 crore from the Central government, ensuring that there will be no financial obstacles in the construction and operation of these centres.

She said that such modern primary healthcare arrangements are being made at the Arogya Mandirs that citizens will no longer need to visit hospitals for common or seasonal ailments.

She reaffirmed her government’s commitment to making routine healthcare accessible near people’s homes, noting that this will also help reduce the patient load on hospitals.

The Chief Minister said that the 67 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs currently operational in Delhi, as well as the upcoming new centres, are offering 12 categories of comprehensive healthcare services, including mental health and palliative care for the elderly.

She said the new Mandirs will also offer in-house laboratory testing.

The key services currently being provided by Mandirs include: Maternity and childbirth care, neonatal and child healthcare, adolescent healthcare, family planning, prevention and treatment of common infectious diseases, identification and management of non-communicable diseases, eye and ENT care, oral healthcare, elderly care, end-of-life care, emergency medical services, and screening and primary treatment of mental health issues.

--IANS

rch/pgh