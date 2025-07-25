Delhi CM reiterates focus on enhancing bed capacity in hospitals

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said that the government is focusing on the completion of under-construction hospitals to significantly enhance bed capacity in the city.

After chairing a review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat to assess the progress of ongoing additional construction work and development of new hospitals in the city, CM Gupta said, “Our government’s clear vision is not only to increase the number of beds but also to provide state-of-the-art medical services to the people.”

She announced that very soon, several hospitals in Delhi will begin offering specialised healthcare services.

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, Chief Secretary Dharmendra and senior officials from the Health Department.

Chief Minister Gupta also reviewed the situation at the Maulana Azad Medical College campus, including the status of encroachment removal and survey work, and issued instructions for timely action.

She expressed satisfaction that the construction of incomplete hospitals, as well as the creation of additional wards for various treatments in existing hospitals, is now progressing at a faster pace.

She instructed officials to ensure that the construction work of these hospitals is completed within the stipulated time.

The Chief Minister further directed that continuous monitoring be carried out in hospitals where ICUs are being upgraded into super-speciality centres, such as those dedicated to cancer care, child health, and maternal health, to guarantee the provision of all necessary facilities.

Highlighting the government’s focus on expanding healthcare infrastructure, the Chief Minister stated that serious efforts are underway to increase the number of beds in Delhi’s hospitals.

The timely completion of under-construction hospitals will significantly enhance bed capacity, ultimately benefitting the residents of Delhi, she said.

During the meeting, CM Gupta also directed officials to expedite the identification of sites and the operationalisation of all approved Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, ensuring that the process is completed in a time-bound manner.

She reiterated the government’s goal of making at least 15 Arogya Mandirs operational in every Assembly constituency. To facilitate land acquisition, she instructed officials to coordinate with local representatives to identify suitable plots.

--IANS

rch/uk