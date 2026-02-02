Budget boosts India's evidence-based holistic healthcare ecosystem: Ayush Minister

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) The Union Budget announcements link health policy with rural livelihoods, export growth, youth employment and entrepreneurship — strengthening India’s emergence as the world capital of evidence-based holistic healthcare, Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav said on Monday.

Hailing Budget announcements that significantly strengthen the Ayush ecosystem, he said the measures reflect the government’s unwavering commitment to building a holistic, inclusive, and globally competitive healthcare system where Ayush stands as a vital pillar of integrative health.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a series of landmark initiatives to expand education, research, quality assurance, global leadership, medical value tourism, and skilled workforce development in Ayush.

According to Jadhav, these measures reinforce India’s aspiration to position traditional medicine as a key driver of preventive healthcare, economic growth, and global leadership in wellness.

There is a proposal to establish three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda (AIIAs) to expand high-quality undergraduate and postgraduate education, advanced research, and tertiary care services.

These institutions are expected to elevate academic standards and strengthen evidence-based integrative care across the country.

The Budget also proposes upgrading Ayush pharmacies and drug testing laboratories to meet higher certification standards.

According to the minister, this move will enhance product quality, consumer confidence, and export readiness while supporting farmers cultivating medicinal plants and MSMEs engaged in processing and manufacturing.

The WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre at Jamnagar will be upgraded to deepen research collaboration, international training, and policy dialogue—positioning India as the global knowledge hub for traditional medicine.

Moreover, Ayush Centres will form part of five proposed Regional Medical Value Tourism Hubs, creating integrated healthcare destinations that combine advanced medical treatment with traditional therapies, wellness services, and rehabilitation support.

Notably, the inclusion of yoga and wellness competencies within NSQF-aligned caregiver training programmes — targeting 1.5 lakh caregivers in the coming year — further mainstreams Ayush-linked skills within the expanding care economy, strengthening preventive and geriatric care services.

