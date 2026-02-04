Bihar RJD chief Mangani Lal Mandal hospitalised in Delhi for liver treatment

Patna, Feb 4 (IANS) Bihar Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Mangani Lal Mandal was admitted to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) Hospital in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, on Wednesday for treatment related to a liver ailment.

Confirming the development, Bihar RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed said that Mandal has been undergoing treatment in New Delhi for the past few days and is currently under the medical supervision of Dr S. K. Sarin, a senior liver specialist at ILBS.

Doctors are closely monitoring Mandal, who is suffering from a liver-related illness.

Several leaders and workers of the Rashtriya Janata Dal have expressed their concern and prayers for his speedy recovery.

Messages wishing him good health have poured in from across the party.

Mandal was appointed as the state president of RJD on June 19, 2025. He replaced Jagadanand Singh. Under his leadership, RJD contested the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

A senior and veteran leader of the party, Mandal has served as a minister during the governments led by Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi. He was also a Lok Sabha MP from Jhanjharpur from 2009 to 2014.

He is regarded as an influential leader among backward caste communities, particularly in the Mithilanchal and Bhagalpur regions, and has played an active role in the party's organisational and political affairs over the years.

Among those who wished for his speedy recovery are Rashtriya Janata Dal National General Secretary Binu Yadav, State Chief Spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav, State Spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed, State General Secretary Mukund Singh, Madan Sharma, Balli Yadav, Fayyaz Alam Kamal, Dr. Kumar Rahul Singh, Pramod Kumar Ram, Nirbhay Kumar Ambedkar, Bhai Arun Kumar, Sanjay Yadav, Dr Prem Kumar Gupta, Harendra Kumar Kushwaha, Chandeshwar Prasad Singh, Arvind Kumar Sahani, Kumar Rai, Upendra Chandravanshi, and other prominent leaders, who prayed for his quick recovery.

