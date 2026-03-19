 Ayush Ministry yoga modules to help CISF personnel, families manage stress

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Aiming to promote Ayush-based preventive healthcare, wellness, yoga and stress management among its personnel, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Ayush, an official said on Thursday.

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The collaboration seeks to deepen cooperation between the two organisations to extend Ayush-based preventive, promotive, and wellness services to CISF personnel, the official said in a statement.

The MoU aims to promote Ayush-based preventive healthcare, wellness, yoga, stress management, and overall well-being among CISF personnel and their families, it said.

The agreement was signed by Dr. A. Raghu, Adviser (Ayu.), Ministry of Ayush, and Pratibha Agarwal, Inspector General (Administration), CISF Headquarters, New Delhi.

The MoU will remain in force for a period of five years from the date of signing.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of senior officials, including Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, and Praveer Ranjan, IPS, Director General, CISF.

Key focus areas include awareness generation, sensitisation programmes, wellness interventions, yoga practices, lifestyle management, and holistic healthcare through Ayush systems. The initiative will also explore the provision of Ayush OPD-level services at CISF establishments, wherever feasible.

Under the terms of the MoU, the Ministry of Ayush will extend technical support, develop wellness modules, and provide expert guidance through its institutions and research councils. CISF, on the other hand, will facilitate the implementation of these initiatives across its units and establishments.

The partnership marks an important step towards integrating traditional systems of medicine into the daily lives of security personnel, thereby improving health, resilience, and overall quality of life.

Last year, the Ministry of Ayush signed a MoU and Donor Agreement with WHO for developing a dedicated Traditional Medicine module within the International Classification of Health Interventions (ICHI), the international global standard for classifying healthcare interventions.

India is facilitating both the financial and technical frameworks necessary to bring Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani (ASU) systems into the global healthcare mainstream.

--IANS

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