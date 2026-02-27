Ayush becomes backbone of preventive healthcare, rural prosperity: Prataprao Jadhav

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Ayush is not only a system of medicine but also a movement for social transformation, rural empowerment and global leadership in holistic healthcare, Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav said on Friday.

Speaking at the ‘National Arogya Fair 2026’ at Shegaon in Buldhana district, Maharashtra, Jadhav emphasised the growing relevance of Ayush in addressing lifestyle disorders.

He urged citizens to adopt disciplined daily routines such as early sleep and early rising to combat conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

The Minister highlighted the importance of preventive healthcare and encouraged the adoption of simple Ayurvedic home remedies rooted in traditional wisdom, referring to the popular concept of “Aaji Bai ka Batua” as an affordable and practical model for village-level self-care.

Jadhav also highlighted the importance of structured market linkages, quality standards and institutional support to enable India to emerge as a reliable global supplier of medicinal plant raw material.

The Ministry’s pavilion features participation from its Research Councils, National Institutes and the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), showcasing research achievements, academic programmes, clinical services, public health initiatives and evidence-based advancements across Ayush systems.

According to an official statement, a wide range of physical and digital Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials are being disseminated to create awareness about flagship schemes, research outcomes and public health outreach programmes.

Interactive digital displays and exhibitions on medicinal plants and herbal products are engaging visitors from different age groups and backgrounds.

The statement further stated that free medical consultations are being provided by qualified practitioners from Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy systems.

“An exclusive Ayush Aahaar segment is promoting region-specific and nutritionally balanced dietary practices based on Ayush principles, reinforcing the critical role of diet in preventive healthcare and overall well-being,” it added.

The fair has emerged as an important platform for direct engagement with citizens, healthcare providers, farmers and industry stakeholders.

