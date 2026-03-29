ANTF busts inter-state drug racket in Delhi-NCR, seizes psychotropic substances

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) The Delhi Police Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), in a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, has dismantled a well-organised inter-state drug network, seizing psychotropic substances valued at over Rs 4.5 crore and arresting four accused while apprehending one child in conflict with law.

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The operation, carried out through sustained intelligence-driven efforts, led to the recovery of a commercial quantity of Alprazolam and Tramadol tablets and capsules, highlighting the large-scale and organised nature of the illicit trade.

According to officials, a case (FIR No. 54/2026 dated March 18, 2026) has been registered at the Crime Branch police station under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

The breakthrough came on March 17 when specific intelligence inputs were received regarding the movement of a drug consignment in northeast Delhi. Acting swiftly, a team led by Inspector Praveen Rathi, under the supervision of ACP Satendra Mohan, laid a trap at Shiv Vihar Tiraha on Johripur Road.

During the operation, accused Nitin Pathak, 20, along with a juvenile, was intercepted while transporting narcotics on a motorcycle. From his possession, police recovered 11,900 Alprazolam tablets weighing 1.912 kg and 825 Tramadol tablets weighing 0.491 kg, along with the vehicle used in the crime.

Subsequent interrogation of Pathak led investigators to a wider network. A raid was conducted at a medical store in Uttar Pradesh's Bhopura, owned by co-accused Prem Singh Yadav, 30. Police recovered an additional 2,250 Tramadol capsules weighing 1.218 kg from the premises, leading to his arrest on March 19.

Further investigation and disclosures resulted in the arrest of Shalu Kumar, 45, on March 21, from whose residence 11,955 Alprazolam tablets weighing 1.627 kg were seized. Another accused, Sanjay Singh, 36, was arrested on March 23 following a coordinated raid.

Police said the accused were involved in procuring and distributing prescription drugs illegally across Delhi-NCR, exploiting high demand and profit margins in the black market.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Pathak, a B.Sc. graduate and former medical representative, used his knowledge of pharmaceutical supply chains to enter the illegal trade. Yadav operated a medical store and allegedly supplied medicines without proper documentation. Shalu Kumar, a former pharmaceutical businessman, turned to illegal activities after his venture failed during the Covid-19 lockdown, while Sanjay Singh, previously a labourer, started an illicit medicine supply business.

In total, the police seized 3.539 kg of Alprazolam valued at approximately Rs 3.5 crore and 1.709 kg of Tramadol valued at around Rs 1 crore, taking the combined estimated value to Rs 4.5 crore.

Officials described the seizure as a significant success in curbing drug trafficking networks in the national capital. They reiterated that the ANTF remains committed to dismantling organised drug syndicates through intelligence-led operations.

The Delhi Police has also urged citizens to remain vigilant and share information related to narcotics activities, assuring that the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.

--IANS

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