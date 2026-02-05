90 pc drop in stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana: Centre

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Punjab and Haryana have collectively recorded about a 90 per cent reduction in fire incidences during the paddy harvesting season in the year 2025 in comparison to the same period in the year 2022, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

To further strengthen the detection of stubble burning cases, patrolling by enforcement agencies during late evening hours has been enhanced, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question.

The Central government has adopted a multi‑layered mechanism for monitoring paddy stubble burning in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and the NCT of Delhi for control of air pollution from stubble burning, he added.

A standard protocol for the estimation of crop residue burning fire events using satellite data was developed by the ISRO in consultation with State Remote Sensing Centres and the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) and issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas in August 2021, the minister said.

Active fire locations of stubble ('parali') burning are detected operationally during the satellite overpasses. In addition to it, burn scar (area) was also assessed using suitable satellite data, he said.

Reporting of paddy stubble burning incidents as per standard protocol during the paddy harvesting season through the Remote Sensing Centre and ensuring that an alert is sent to field functionaries to take immediate action on incidents of stubble burning, the minister said

The said protocol is used for monitoring of crop residue burning fire events, and the IARI, through its CREAMS Laboratory, publishes daily fire event data for the states of Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, based on this protocol.

Regional monitoring of stubble burning using satellite data has been successful. However, satellite overpasses at the sub-daily level help increase the efficiency of detection, he said.

During the stubble burning season of 2025 (October 1, 2025, to November 30, 2025), 31 flying squads by CPCB were deployed to assist CAQM for intensified monitoring and enforcement actions towards the prevention of paddy stubble burning incidents in 18 districts of Punjab and 13 districts of Haryana, Singh said.

These teams provide daily updates, photographic evidence, and compliance status. The flying squads coordinated with state government/nodal officers/officers from respective districts and sent their daily reports to CAQM, he said.

Monitoring is also carried out through the appointment of officers at different administrative levels, and the deployment of the Parali Protection Force.

In Punjab, 10,500 field functionaries have been appointed to monitor and contain the stubble fire incidents in the year 2025. Further, the Parali Protection Force (PPF) of 1,700 personnel has been deputed at the block level over and above the nodal/cluster officers for effective enforcement of measures to prevent and control stubble burning.

Similarly, 10,000 nodal officers have been appointed in Haryana for effective enforcement of measures to prevent and control stubble burning, Singh said.

