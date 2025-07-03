60 students fall ill after suspected food poisoning in Gujarat residential school

Dahod, July 3 (IANS) At least 60 students of a girls' residential school in Mandor Lukhadia village of Dahod district fell ill due to suspected food poisoning, prompting an urgent medical response and a formal investigation by authorities.

According to preliminary reports, the students began experiencing vomiting, stomach pain, and nausea shortly after consuming their meal.

Around 12 students were initially shifted to the Limkheda Government Hospital for treatment.

However, as the night progressed, more students reported similar symptoms and were also rushed to the hospital in ambulances.

Doctors confirmed that all students are in stable condition, thanks to timely medical intervention.

"No severe complications have occurred, but the incident raises serious concerns about food safety in residential schools," a hospital official stated.

In response, senior district officials and food safety inspectors reached the hospital late at night to assess the situation.

The district administration and the Food Department have launched a probe into the incident, and samples of the evening meal have been collected for laboratory analysis.

The school, which houses hundreds of girls from nearby tribal communities, has been the focus of past welfare initiatives.

More details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

On June 18, 25 children fell ill in Bhawani Nagar after consuming contaminated buttermilk. The symptoms included stomach upset and vomiting. Local health authorities promptly treated the affected children and initiated an investigation to determine the cause.

These incidents have prompted the state government and the Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) to intensify food safety efforts.

Between April 2024 and March 2025, the FDCA seized over 351 tonnes of suspicious or substandard food items across Gujarat, and testing revealed that 1.45 per cent of food samples failed to meet safety standards.

District Health Departments have been directed to conduct routine sampling of food and water, while local civic bodies have been instructed to train kitchen staff in food handling and sanitation.

Additionally, awareness campaigns are being run in vulnerable areas to promote safe cooking and storage practices.

