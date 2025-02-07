Environment

Two Arrested at Jaipur Airport with Nine Exotic Wildlife Species in Luggage

Customs officials at Jaipur airport intercept two passengers smuggling nine exotic wildlife species
Feb 07, 2025, 05:33 PM
Jaipur: Customs officials at Jaipur airport intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok and seized exotic snakes, lizards, spider and other reptiles from their possession.

The seized reptiles include Corn snake, King snake, Albino snake, Milk snake, and Green iguana, Monitor lizard, Tarantula, Red squirrel and a packet of white mice.

Principal Commissioner of Customs, Jaipur, Sugriv Meena sharing the details of the seizure on Friday said, "We checked two bags, on the basis of suspicion, from a flight that arrived from Bangkok. We found 9 kinds of wildlife species which include Corn snake, King snake, Albino snake, Milk snake, and Green iguana, Monitor lizard, Tarantula, Red squirrel and a packet of white mice."

"We are in touch with Rajasthan wildlife officials and animal quarantine officials and as per their instructions, we will send the species back to their country of origin...," the official said.

Further action is being taken under Wildlife (Protection) Act. (ANI)

