Odisha's Similipal Reserve begins preparations for Tiger Census 2026

Mayurbhanj: The Forest Department in Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve has commenced systematic preparations for the All India Tiger Estimation 2026, with a year-long roadmap laid out for training, field exercises, and scientific data collection aimed at tracking the big cat population.

Speaking to ANI, Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCF) Prakash Chand Gogineni said that groundwork has already begun in the Mayurbhanj-based reserve, with a special focus on building staff capacity and standardising ecological monitoring.

"As part of the national tiger census scheduled for 2026, we have launched detailed preparations at Similipal. Training of forest staff and field functionaries is our top priority right now to ensure robust and uniform data collection," Gogineni said.

He explained that the work is divided seasonally, starting with summer exercises focused on ecological parameters.

"Post-monsoon, we will undertake more comprehensive tasks, including carnivore sign surveys, herbivore line transects, and counter raids to monitor both prey and predator movement," he added.

The preparatory phase, which will continue for over a year, aims to align the local processes with the national-level protocols laid out by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

The All India Tiger Estimation is conducted every four years and is considered one of the largest wildlife surveys globally in terms of scale and scientific methodology.

"Each reserve across the country will independently carry out its share of work, which will then be integrated into a national dataset. At Similipal, we are also gearing up for the next evaluation cycle as part of our ongoing conservation efforts," Gogineni noted.

Similipal, which is one of India's 53 tiger reserves, spans over 2,750 sq km and plays a critical role in eastern India's tiger conservation landscape.

The last tiger estimation in 2022 pegged India's tiger population at 3,167, with Odisha reporting fewer sightings--a trend authorities are keen to reverse through focused interventions.

A Tiger Census is a nationwide survey conducted to estimate the population of tigers in a specific region or across a country.

In India, it is typically carried out every year as part of the All India Tiger Estimation program, which aims to track the tiger population, monitor their habitat, and assess the success of conservation efforts.

The process involves a combination of field surveys, camera traps, scat analysis, and pugmark tracking to gather data about tiger numbers, their distribution, and health.

It helps authorities and wildlife organisations understand the status of tiger populations and implement strategies to protect these endangered animals.

Similipal National Park in Odisha is the second-largest biosphere reserve in Asia. It stretches over an area of 2750 square kilometres. Out of which, an area of 2200 square kilometres allows ecotourism. (ANI)