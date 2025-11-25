Weather dept predicts heavy rains in TN as depression over Bay of Bengal may turn into cyclonic storm

Chennai: Heavy rains are likely to lash Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts on Tuesday and Wednesday as the depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to turn into a cyclonic storm, even as continuous downpour over the past two days has already caused flooding, waterlogging and widespread disruptions across several parts of Tamil Nadu.

In Thoothukudi district, unrelenting rain inundated residential areas in Kovilpatti, Kadambur, Vandanam and nearby localities.

In Nagapattinam, persistent showers led to water entering the historic Prasanna Venkatajalapathi Temple, causing inconvenience to residents and devotees. Farmlands in Keezhvellur, Keezhaiyur, Valivalam and Kodiyalathur villages were submerged, prompting fears of crop damage.

Several regions in Kallakurichi district — including Thyagadurugam, Vadathorasalur, Kalaiyanallur, Pallakkasseri and Virugavoor — recorded intense rainfall, while Karur district areas such as Thanthonimalai, Pashupathipalayam, Veluchamipuram and Gandhigram witnessed steady showers through the night.

In Kanyakumari, continuous rains raised the Pechipparai dam level to 44 feet, forcing authorities to release excess water. This resulted in sudden flooding along the Kodayar river, impacting low-lying settlements downstream.

Heavy inflow in the Western Ghats triggered closures at several popular tourist locations. Water surged dangerously at the Aanavari waterfall in the Kalvarayan hills near Athur, leading to a complete ban on visitor entry.

In Tenkasi district, officials barred tourist access to all Courtallam waterfalls due to flooding. Similar restrictions were imposed at Shenbagathoppu Mainkettupara falls in Srivilliputhur, Suruli Falls in Theni, and Panchalinga Falls at Thirumoorthy Hills in Tiruppur.

Meanwhile, the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by tomorrow, according to Amutha, head of the Regional Meteorological Centre (South).

She also noted the possibility of another low-pressure area forming over the Kumari Sea and the southwest Bay region near Sri Lanka, while confirming that the northeast monsoon remains active.

With the weather system strengthening, heavy rainfall is expected over the next two days in Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam.

On November 28, very heavy rain is likely in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam, followed by intense spells on November 29 in Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.

--IANS