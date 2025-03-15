Mangaluru College's 'Chu Chu Abhiyan' Aids Bird Survival

Mangaluru: In a humanitarian and heart-warming effort, the students of the Carmel Composite PU College in Mangaluru have turned out to be the saviours of birds.

Under the guidance of the senior teachers, under the 'Chu Chu Abhiyan', the students have not only ensured the proper management of food and water for the birds but have also made brilliant nests for them to live.

School principal Sister Naveena believes that birds are the most beautiful and friendly creatures on the earth due to which the school has been associated with many eco-friendly projects. She said that with the guidance of Roshan Science Teacher, the students have been interested towards nature and the 'Chu Chu Abhiyan' is a very useful project in the school.

"Birds are very friendly and beautiful creatures on this earth and in our school with the guidance of Roshan Science Teacher, we are associated with many eco-friendly projects. Our sir is interested in it and he helps the students to be also interested in the environment as well as the birds", Sister Naveena said to ANI on Saturday.

"This 'Chu Chu Abhiyan' is a very useful project in our school. Our students and staff are involved in this to provide food and water to the birds. So I feel this project should be continued in the years to come as well", she added.

A teacher who was associated with the movement said that the 'Chu Chu Abhiyan' is part of the school's eco club 'green future. Under this, the students come and prepare food, and water units for the birds and keep it in their house and the school surroundings.

He added that the movement is not only teaching the students about the environment but it is also an hands-on experience for them to know about the birds present in their surroundings.

"We have an eco club whose name is 'green future'. Under this many activities are conducted for the students especially related to the environment and one of them is the 'Chu Chu Abhiyan'. Most of the students take part in this movement and prepare simple water, and food units in the bird's houses and the school surroundings. Many birds visit, drink water, eat food and enjoy. This is one education that we are giving to the students but is also helping them understand what kinds of birds are present in the surroundings of the students", he said. (ANI)